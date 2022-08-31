AUGUST 31 FALCONS CUT TWO DBs

The Atlanta Falcons added two players Wednesday, which meant the team had to cut two players from their initial 53-man roster. That ended up being veteran defensive backs Mike Ford and Dean Marlowe.

Ford played for the Denver Broncos last season, while Marlowe played for the Detroit Lions.

Now the team has just three safeties on the roster, meaning Atlanta might not be done with its roster reshuffling.

AUGUST 30 CALVIN RIDLEY ROBBED



Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is a target of an Atlanta street gang looking to target wealthy celebrities.

Ridley, along with Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey, Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Marlo Hampton have all been robbed recently.

Ridley has been suspended for the year after betting on games last season.

AUGUST 22 PANTHERS NAME BAKER MAYFIELD STARTING QB

The Atlanta Falcons are weeks removed from naming Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback, but now the rival Carolina Panthers have named their starter.

Baker Mayfield has won the starting job for the Panthers over Sam Darnold and will start Week 1 against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns traded Mayfield earlier this offseason for a conditional draft pick after the team acquired Deshaun Watson in March.

Mayfield is set to meet the Falcons on Oct. 30 in Atlanta.

AUGUST 16 FALCONS CUT 4 PLAYERS FROM ROSTER

With NFL teams required to trim rosters from 90 players to 85, the Atlanta Falcons, who stood at 89 entering the day, have released four players.

Punter Seth Vernon, linebacker Rashad Smith, tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb are the four who didn't make it through the opening round of cuts.

Smith, Fisk and Webb were all viewed as camp bodies from the start, but Vernon entered the preseason as one of only two punters on the roster, giving him a chance to fight for the job. However, with his release, the Falcons have all but committed to veteran Bradley Pinion to be the starting punter.

The Falcons will have to trim the roster from 85 to 80 next Tuesday.

AUGUST 8 ANOTHER TITAN TO A-TOWN

According to reports, the Falcons are signing former Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt to a one-year deal. Pruitt recently also worked out for the New Orleans Saints.

Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth-round draft from Southern Illinois, Pruitt spent last season with the Titans as the team's replacement for Jonnu Smith. prior to suffering a season-ending injury, Pruitt posted a career-high 14 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.

Prior to joining the Titan, Pruitt also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears. At Southern Illinois, he was an All-American and caught 211 passes for 2,601 yards and 25 touchdowns.

AUGUST 7 ROSTER MOVES The Falcons have signed defensive linemen Abdullah Anderson to a one-year deal.

The 6-3, 297-pound Anderson has made prior stops in Chicago, Minnesota, Tennessee and Green Bay. An undrafted free agent in 2018, Anderson has played in 10 games, recording six total tackles and one sack.

The Falcons' defensive line has taken multiple blows in the past week at training camp, as Vincent Taylor suffered a torn Achilles and Bryce Rodgers was carted off with a knee injury.

The addition of Anderson gives Atlanta 10 defensive linemen as the team prepares for its first preseason game on Friday.

