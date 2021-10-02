Falcons GAME DAY: Can Matt Ryan Stay Perfect vs. WFT?

The Atlanta Falcons host a familiar NFC foe, the Washington Football Team in Week 4. The Falcons look to keep momentum after getting their first win of the season last Sunday over the New York Giants, while WFT is on the hunt for a "get right" game.

Washington's defensive line has underperformed in 2021, totaling only six sacks in three games with young star Chase Young yet to record his first. The Falcons also have a young, hopeful-star in first-round draft selection Kyle Pitts who has underwhelmed so far, failing to find the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

Will Washington's pass rush thrive vs. an Atlanta team that has already allowed seven sacks and 25 pressures? Or will quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Pitts find success?

FUN FACT: Head-to-head, the Falcons are currently riding a six-game win streak vs. Washington. Ryan has never lost to the Washington Football Team.

INJURY UPDATE: The Falcons ruled both defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and receiver Russell Gage out. Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell is cleared to play. Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel was activated off the injury reserve and will be on the game day roster this week.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs. Washington Football Team (1-2)

ODDS: The Falcons are 1.5-point underdogs on FanDuel to the Washington Football Team. The over/under is 47.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: So far this season, Washington is winless against the spread.

GAME TIME: Noon CT on Sunday, October 3, 2021

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD “They got a really good front,'' Falcons' coach Arthur Smith says of WFT's defensive line. "Everybody knows Chase Young. (Daron) Payne is in there, and those guys are tough ... and (Montez) Sweat. They can make life hard for you.”

