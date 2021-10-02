October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Falcons GAME DAY: Can Matt Ryan Stay Perfect vs. WFT?

Will quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts find success vs. Washington's defense?
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons host a familiar NFC foe, the Washington Football Team in Week 4. The Falcons look to keep momentum after getting their first win of the season last Sunday over the New York Giants, while WFT is on the hunt for a "get right" game. 

Washington's defensive line has underperformed in 2021, totaling only six sacks in three games with young star Chase Young yet to record his first. The Falcons also have a young, hopeful-star in first-round draft selection Kyle Pitts who has underwhelmed so far, failing to find the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

Will Washington's pass rush thrive vs. an Atlanta team that has already allowed seven sacks and 25 pressures? Or will quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Pitts find success?

FUN FACT: Head-to-head, the Falcons are currently riding a six-game win streak vs. Washington. Ryan has never lost to the Washington Football Team. 

INJURY UPDATE: The Falcons ruled both defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and receiver Russell Gage out. Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell is cleared to play. Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel was activated off the injury reserve and will be on the game day roster this week.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (1-2) vs. Washington Football Team (1-2)

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16832534_168388359_lowres
Play

Falcons GAME DAY: Can Matt Ryan Stay Perfect vs. WFT?

Will quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts find success vs. Washington's defense?

3 minutes ago
Marlon Davidson Atlanta Falcons
Play

Falcons Injury Report: 2 Key Players Out vs. Washington

The Atlanta Falcons will be without two key players when they take on the Washington Football Team.

21 hours ago
66E7AF9F-E997-4516-BBA5-F0C04BAC84DF
Play

Washington at Falcons: 'Long Way to Go'

Can Heinicke be a game manager? Or something more? who wins between an Atlanta offensive line in flux and the defensive line boasting a quartet of four first-round picks?

22 hours ago

ODDS: The Falcons are 1.5-point underdogs on FanDuel to the Washington Football Team. The over/under is 47.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: So far this season, Washington is winless against the spread.

GAME TIME: Noon CT on Sunday, October 3, 2021

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD “They got a really good front,'' Falcons' coach Arthur Smith says of WFT's defensive line. "Everybody knows Chase Young. (Daron) Payne is in there, and those guys are tough ... and (Montez) Sweat. They can make life hard for you.”

CONTINUE READING: NFL QB Rankings: Falcons Rise while Matt Ryan Falls

USATSI_16832534_168388359_lowres
News

Falcons GAME DAY: Can Matt Ryan Stay Perfect vs. WFT?

3 minutes ago
Marlon Davidson Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Injury Report: 2 Key Players Out vs. Washington

21 hours ago
66E7AF9F-E997-4516-BBA5-F0C04BAC84DF
News

Washington at Falcons: 'Long Way to Go'

22 hours ago
Feleipe Franks Atlanta Falcons
News

Feleipe Franks the Next Taysom Hill?

Oct 1, 2021
Kaleb McGary Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons LISTEN: Can Kaleb McGary Bounce Back vs. Washington?

Oct 1, 2021
Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
News

Dean Pees Full of Praise for Falcons Defender

Oct 1, 2021
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
News

LISTEN: Can Falcons Keep Momentum Going vs. Washington?

Sep 30, 2021
Arthur Blank
News

Falcons Fire Scout for Refusing Vaccine

Sep 30, 2021