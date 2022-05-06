'He's Been a Blessing': Falcons Rookie Drake London Raves Over WR Coach

The Atlanta Falcons took wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The selection of London came as a surprise to some, as many projected the Falcons to draft Ohio State's Garrett Wilson during their pursuit to upgrade their wide receiver corps.

Atlanta grew enamored by London during a private workout. The intent was for London to showcase his talents to team personnel and prove he recovered from a fractured ankle that limited him to eight games during his final year at USC.

Among the coaching staff in attendance was Falcons' wide receivers' coach T.J. Yates. The former NFL quarterback threw passes to London to assist in his workout drills. The two has since established a mentor-mentee relationship that ensued in the Falcons feeling comfortable in their draft selection.

London recorded a career-best 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns for the Trojans prior to his injury last season.

"T.J. has been a blessing to me," London said during his introductory press conference on Friday. "He's shown me the ropes. He's teaching me everything he knows, and I'm just like a big sponge. I'm trying to soak in everything I possibly can."

Yates took the helm as Atlanta's position coach after he served as the team's passing game specialist in 2021. He began his coaching career with the Houston Texans in 2019 as an offensive assistant before elevating to assistant quarterbacks coach the following season.

Yates is the perfect mentor to help guide London throughout his rookie season. As a former pro, Yates can help London understand the game through the mind of a quarterback while assisting his on-field development as a receiver.

As a player, Yates began his seven-year career as a member of the Texans in 2011. After a short three-year stint in Houston, Yates became a journeyman playing for the Falcons, Dolphins and Bills. Yates played 22 career games where he threw for 2,057 yards and 10 touchdowns.