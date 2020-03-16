The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Browns to make Hooper NFL’s highest paid tight end

Jeremy Johnson

Austin Hooper’s time in Atlanta was productive and now it’s officially (well unofficially official) over.

Monday marks the first day of legal tampering and it didn’t take long for the Browns to jump on the top tight end on the free agent market.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Hooper has a deal in place to join the Cleveland Browns signing the a contract that will make him the highest paid tight end in the sport.

Hooper came to the Falcons as a third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft from Stanford University. Hooper was the 81st overall pick that year.

Hooper entered free agency after his best season as a professional despite missing three games with a sprained MCL. Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 beating his previous career high in 2018 when he caught 71 passes for 660 yards and four touchdowns.

Hooper took to social media a few weeks prior to the opening of free agency to hint that the Falcons never offered him the opportunity to return to Atlanta. The post saw Hooper walking off the field in a Falcons’ jersey with his hands in a peace sign.

Fans poked and asked if Hooper thought he’d be back, a comment to which Hooper responded “They ain’t offer me lol.”

The Cleveland Browns did and now Hooper joins a stacked group of skill players with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and fellow tight end David Njoku.

The Falcons probably couldn’t have fit in Hooper’s asking price with their lack of salary cap and now will have to potentially look to the draft for Hooper’s replacement. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

Falcons will not re-sign receiver, returner Justin Hardy

Falcons are moving on from Hardy

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons make cuts, create cap space

The Atlanta Falcons made cuts to free up cap space with the free agency window on the horizon.

Zach Hood

The Bucs actually have a chance.

It looks like it may come down to the Bucs and Patriots.

Malik Brown

Saving the Falcons: Free agency. Ugh!

Barring changes due to the coronavirus situation, the NFL is slated to begin its free agency period Monday.

Terence Moore

Falcons agree to terms with DT Tyeler Davison

Does the interior of the Falcons' defensive line need to be adjusted? Atlanta brought back defensive tackle Tyeler Davison on a three-year deal Sunday.

Chris Vinel

NFL players narrowly approve new CBA

New NFL league new year expected to start on time following passed CBA vote by players

Zach Hood

Falcons sign FB Keith Smith to three-year extension

Will the Falcons running game improve with Kevin Smith returning?

Dave Holcomb

The NFC South could be in for some trouble..

What does this mean for the Falcons?

Malik Brown

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted. With MLS season suspended and Falcons' facilities shutdown for at least two more weeks, Blank & Co. are ensuring their employees are taken care of.

Zach Hood