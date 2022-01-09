Saints at Falcons: Falcons Add Preseason Standout to Active Roster

The Atlanta Falcons have added wide receiver Austin Trammell to the active roster ahead of their season finale with the New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that they had flexed wide receiver Austin Trammell to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Trammell was with the Falcons in the preseason as an unsigned free agent. He was competing, along with Chris Rowland, for a wide receiver spot as well as kick and punt returner.

He looked good at camp in the summer, but he ultimately didn't get a spot on the active roster after rookie Avery Williams locked down punt return duties.

Trammell was a standout for the Rice Owls. He had six touchdown catches in 2020 despite only playing in three games.

He finished his career at Rice with 142 catches for 1,744 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named All-Conference USA each of his four years.

The Falcons have been desperate for some help at the wide receiver position this season after losing Julio Jones to a trade and Calvin Ridley left the team having played only five games.

Russell Gage has played much more effectively of late once he put his early season injuries behind him. He's had at least 50 yards receiving in six of the last seven games after breaking 50 yards twice in the previous 10 games.

After Gage, production from the wide receiver position falls off a cliff. Olamide Zaccheaus has just 359 yards in 16 games with eight starts. Ridley is still the Falcons third leading wide receiver even though he played just five games in 2021.

Tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson have been the next most effective players when they are flexed wide.

Trammell saw a single snap on special teams last week against the Buffalo Bills after being flexed from the practice squad, but he'll hope for a bigger opportunity against the Saints.