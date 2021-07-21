A sleeper for the role of biggest impact rookie for the Atlanta Falcons was just named 2020-21 Mountain West Athlete of the Year.

Atlanta Falcons Draft Pick named 2020-21 Mountain West Athlete of the Year

The Atlanta Falcons selected Avery Williams out of Boise State in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April.

Williams is expected to bolster the return game right away. Williams led the nation in kick return yards in 2020, and he was third in punt return average at 15.3 per return.

For his efforts last year, Williams was named the 2020-21 Mountain West Athlete of the Year.

Williams played as a corner all four years at Boise State. He finished his career with 152 tackles and four interceptions. His best season may have been his sophomore year with the Broncos when he had 49 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended and three forced fumbles.

READ MORE: Is Malik Willis the Falcons next Michael Vick?

Williams will make an immediate impact for the Falcons in the return game, but he has a chance to do more. Head coach Arthur Smith discussed Williams shortly after the draft.

“We put him in the DB room, so we expect him to be competing in there, and then obviously on fourth down. That’s where we want him to have an impact,” said Smith alluding to Williams’ ability as a punt returner. “I’m just stating the obvious when we drafted him.”

“If he can handle that, like all these guys, if they can handle the role that they’re given, we can expand it.”