Barkevious Mingo's Lawyer Takes Shot at Falcons

Barkevious Mingo was released by the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend after he had been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child last Thursday in Texas.

Barkevious Mingo was released by the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend after he had been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child last Thursday in Texas.

Mingo's lawyer Chris Lewis was critical of the Falcons treatment of his client. In a statement to ESPN, Adam Schefter relayed Lewis' statement on Twitter.

"We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons' rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious Mingo's contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court. The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it - so does his accuser"

The full statement can be seen on Schefter's tweet.

Mingo was signed to a one-year contract by the Falcons after he had been with five different franchises the past five seasons. s last stop was with the Chicago Bears where he compiled 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Mingo wasn't projected as a starter for the Falcons, but he was being counted on to provide depth as a pass-rusher.