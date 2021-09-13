Falcons Re-Sign Linebacker

The Falcons bring back a linebacker that they cut on Saturday.

The Atlanta Falcons have resigned linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Copeland was cut on Saturday by the Atlanta Falcons, but he wasn't out of work for long as the Falcons announced they brought him back to the 53-man roster Monday afternoon.

At 6'3 and 263 pounds, Copeland was brought in to add size to outside linebacker and add depth behind starters Dante Fowler and Steven Means.

READ MORE: What does Grady Jarrett think of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts?

Copeland was signed as a free agent by the Falcons in March after spending last season with the New England Patriots. He started four games for New England last year and had 12 tackles.

Copeland is in his sixth season in the NFL. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after an impressive college career.

He captained the University of Pennsylvania's Ivy League championship team and graduated from its Wharton School of Business with a degree in economics.

Copeland's most productive seasons in the NFL came in 2018 and 2019 with the New York Jets. He started 10 games in 2018 and posted 35 tackles and five sacks. Despite only starting three games in 2019, he increased his tackle tally to 42 in 2019.

The Falcons only registered one sack against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner got to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the third quarter.

Atlanta will hope Copeland can provide more pressure off the edge on Sunday when they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.