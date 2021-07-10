BREAKING: Falcons Respond To Sex Crime Allegation Against LB Barkevious Mingo

The Falcons' newly signed free agent was arrested in Arlington, Texas and is free on bail

Atlanta Falcons' linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday for alleged "indecency with a child, sexual contact," according to the Arlington, Texas police department. The crime is a second-degree felony in Texas, punishable by up 20 years in prison.

He turned himself into police and was arrested at 9:46 p.m. on July 8, and was held in Tarrant County jail until posting $25,000 bond Friday.

Mingo, 30, was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and has played for six teams over eight seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in their historic comeback victory over the Falcons. The LSU alum signed as a free agent with the Falcons this offseason and was slated to be compete for a starting position for new head coach Arthur Smith's defense.

Mingo is a pass-rush specialist, either playing hand-on-the-ground defense end or stand-up outside linebacker. He has 12.5 sacks in 40 starts at his various stops throughout the league.The Falcons finished 24th in the NFL last season with only 29 sacks.

The Falcons issued the following statement:

"Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

