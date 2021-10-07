BREAKING: Ridley Not Going to London with Falcons

Atlanta "expects more'' from Ridley .. but will not get it in Sunday's game in London against the New York Jets.

Earlier this week, in reflecting on how the Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and on how star wide receiver Calvin Ridley dropped his share of passes as well, new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke frankly about Ridley's work.

"Up and down," said Smith of Ridley's performance on Sunday. "We expect more and Calvin knows that. I’m not telling anything that I don’t tell the players. He’s one of our top guys. He’s one of our captains."

Ridley isn't making the trip.

“Due to a personal matter, Calvin Ridley will not travel to the Falcons game in London this weekend,'' the team announced on Thursday. "We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter.

The Falcons also noted, "In addition, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson will also not travel to London due to their respective ankle injuries.”

Ridley was targeted 13 times against Washington but finished the game with seven catches for 80 yards. His 53-percent catch rate was well below his career average of 65.9 percent.

Ridley had the production of a No. 1 receiver last year in Julio Jones' injury absence with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. But this is the first season Calvin has entered as the undisputed No. 1 for the Falcons.

For the Falcons to win close games, they'll need more from Ridley. They've already picked up his $11.1 million option for 2022, and if Ridley wants a giant second contract in 2023 when he's scheduled to be a free agent, he'll want to do more as well.

Said Smith: "Nobody’s got higher expectations than he does for himself than we do, so that’s why I call his number. I believe in Calvin but like all of us, we can all play better."

For the Falcons at London, however? The "somebodies playing better'' will not include Calvin Ridley.