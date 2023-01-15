Brian Flores to Falcons? Atlanta Interview Request for Coach to Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons are working to replace Dean Pees. A new coach on the Falcons’ radar is former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The Atlanta Falcons are turning to a high-profile defensive coordinator with a request to interview as they seek to replace retiree Dean Pees.

The latest pinpointed guy? Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Falcons have submitted to the Pittsburgh Steelers a request to interview Flores, who served last season as a senior defensive assistant for Pittsburgh.

Flores has for the last two years been a notable name on the NFL Coach Carousel. Despite leading the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, Miami - amid controversy - fired Flores at the end of the 2021 season. That firing led him to file a lawsuit against the NFL and its teams, claiming racist hiring practices.

Flores is highly regarded as a motivator of players but surely has his eye on a head coaching job if possible. Nevertheless, head coach Arthur Smith is wise to take a shot here.

Meanwhile, the Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for the coordinator job. Atlanta also put in a request to Denver on Ejiro Evero for the same position in Atlanta, but the Broncos - as Evero is under contract as a coordinator - opted to deny the request. The team reportedly also put in a request to interview Green Bay Packers top assistant Jerry Gray.

