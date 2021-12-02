Buccaneers at Falcons: How to Watch, Latest Lines

How to watch, live stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons including latest lines and betting odds.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Here's how you can watch, listen, livestream the game... plus the latest lines and betting odds.

Details for the game:

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: FOX (Commentators: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma)

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FUBO.tv, FOX Sports App

Money Line: Tampa Bay -549 (bet $549 to win $100), Atlanta +410 (bet $100 to win $410)

Spread: Tampa Bay -11, O/U 50.5

Latest Lines via SI Sports Book

The Falcons are big underdogs at home to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Atlanta has arguably the worst home-field advantage in the NFL, and the Buccaneers are a much better team right now.

The Falcons are coming off a solid win against the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars that included their best rushing performance of the season. Atlanta had 149 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in Jacksonville.

Cordarrelle Patterson had a career high in rushing yards with 108 and accounted for both of the Falcons' scores on the ground.

The Buccaneers beat the Indianapolis Colts last week 38-31 in a mistake filled contest.

Atlanta rotated the center position during the Jacksonville game, and rookie Drew Dalman could see more time again this week in favor of second-year man Matt Hennessy.

The Buccaneers are battling some injury problems including the possible loss of receiver Antonio Brown. Brown has 29 catches for 419 yards and four touchdowns on the season, but he is doubtful for Sunday.

Tampa Bay won the first meeting between the two teams 48-23 in a game that was still in doubt until the fourth quarter.