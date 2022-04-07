Picking a singular "burning question'' when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons' continuing path to roster-building?

There is actually more than one "burning question'' around here, as NFL.com notes.

But they had to pick a singular "burning question'' when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons' continuing path to roster-building. So we'll do the same ...

NFL.com writes that Atlanta's "biggest additions/signings'' are represented by Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and Casey Hayward, and that the biggest losses are Matt Ryan, Russell Gage and Foye Oluokun.

No arguments there. And that "burning question''?

What will Arthur Smith's offense look like with a gutted receiving corps?

Writes NFL.com: "The Matt Ryan trade signaled a significant rebuild in Atlanta. Marcus Mariota's familiarity with Arthur Smith's scheme will be a benefit, but whom will he be throwing to? Outside of tight end Kyle Pitts, there isn't a dominant pass-catcher on the roster. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson could play a more prominent role in the passing game. Then what? The wide receiver room is a massive question mark. Calvin Ridley is suspended for at least the 2022 season. Russell Gage signed with division rival Tampa. The top of the depth chart includes restricted free agent speedster Olamide Zaccheaus, former Bengal Auden Tate, former Lion KhaDarel Hodge and former Bear Damiere Byrd. ...

"Currently, it's the thinnest receiver crew in the entire NFL.''

NFL.com adds that "Atlanta likely isn't done adding to the QB room'' and opines that another add either comes "high in the draft (No. 8 overall) or with a post-draft veteran addition.''

Our thoughts: This draft is incredibly deep at receiver and incredibly thin at quarterback. If the Falcons really like a QB, they should take one at No. 8, preferably hometown hero Malik Willis. However, the Falcons are just beginning their true rebuild, and drafting a quarterback would start the contention window that the team isn't ready to open. Therefore, the team should look elsewhere at the top of the draft. Receiver makes a lot of sense, but there will be Round 1 talent available in Round 2 at the receiver spot.

The Falcons need talent at any position and Terry Fontenot's "best player available" mentality is exactly what the Falcons need. That could very well mean a receiver heads to the Falcons at No. 8. We expect the team will almost certainly take at least one wideout early in the draft, but the Falcons need talent regardless of position and the draft board should be wide open when the team is on the clock at No. 8.