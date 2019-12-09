BREAKING: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss the rest of the season with abdominal injury

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced via Instagram on Monday afternoon that he will miss the final three games of the 2019 season.

Ridley left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with an abdominal injury. He didn't return, but that wasn't a surprise because the Falcons were ahead by three scores for the entire fourth quarter.

However, the injury is a lot more serious than any Falcons fan would like.

Ridley replaced the since traded Mohamed Sanu as the Falcons No. 2 receiver opposite Julio Jones this season and has flourished with the opportunity to start. Ridley has 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

As a rookie, Ridley posted very similar numbers -- 64 catches, 821 yards and 10 scores -- but those numbers came in 16 contests. Ridley's receptions per game has increased by almost one, and his yards per game has gone from 51.3 in 2018 to 66.6 this season.

He's scored 17 touchdowns in 29 career NFL games.

Without Ridley, the Falcons will have to rely on Russell Gage, who replaced Sanu as the team's No. 3 receiver, and other youngsters at wideout such as Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake. Zaccheaus caught his first NFL pass for a 93-yard touchdown Sunday.