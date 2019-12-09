Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

BREAKING: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley to miss the rest of the season with abdominal injury

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced via Instagram on Monday afternoon that he will miss the final three games of the 2019 season.

Ridley left Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with an abdominal injury. He didn't return, but that wasn't a surprise because the Falcons were ahead by three scores for the entire fourth quarter.

However, the injury is a lot more serious than any Falcons fan would like. 

Ridley replaced the since traded Mohamed Sanu as the Falcons No. 2 receiver opposite Julio Jones this season and has flourished with the opportunity to start. Ridley has 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns this season. 

As a rookie, Ridley posted very similar numbers -- 64 catches, 821 yards and 10 scores -- but those numbers came in 16 contests. Ridley's receptions per game has increased by almost one, and his yards per game has gone from 51.3 in 2018 to 66.6 this season.

He's scored 17 touchdowns in 29 career NFL games.

Without Ridley, the Falcons will have to rely on Russell Gage, who replaced Sanu as the team's No. 3 receiver, and other youngsters at wideout such as Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake. Zaccheaus caught his first NFL pass for a 93-yard touchdown Sunday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers Week 14 live game chat

Dave Holcomb
2 0

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Dan Quinn on Olamide Zaccheaus' breakout play: Everyone will 'know how to pronounce' his name now

Dave Holcomb
0

Falcons wideout Olamide Zaccheaus caught a 93-yard touchdown against the Panthers.

WATCH: Matt Ryan says 'it was cool to have Roddy White' back the day he exceeded 50,000 passing yards

Dave Holcomb
0

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan spoke about surpassing the 50,000-yard mark.

Dan Quinn reveals how Chris Lindstrom advocated to play in Week 14 against Panthers

Dave Holcomb
0

Dan Quinn shared a story of how Chris Lindstrom convinced him he was ready to play Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.

WATCH: Falcons lose Desmond Trufant to season-ending injury

Dave Holcomb
0

Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss the rest of the 2019 season because of a broken forearm.

Watch: The Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Injury Report for Week 14

Tom Pollin
1 0

Good news on this week’s injury report as both Julio Jones and Austin Hooper will be back on the field for the Falcons.

Falcons-Panthers: Three injured Atlanta offensive players return

Dave Holcomb
0

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Preview: Q&A With Panther Maven

Dave Holcomb
1

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! This NFC South Rivalry has Lost its Shine

Tom Pollin
0

Who wins this game on Sunday, the team that had its coach launched last Monday of the one with dead coach walking?

Watch: It’s Time to Open Speculation on Candidates for Falcons Head Coach Job

Tom Pollin
0

With the way the Atlanta Falcons have played this season it’s likely Dan Quinn will be let go as head coach. Here are some candidates to consider.