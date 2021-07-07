Sports Illustrated home
Calvin Ridley makes Touchdown Wire's Top 15 Receivers

Accolades continue to pour in for Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley
Author:
Publish date:

The wide receiver position in the NFL has never been deeper or more talented, and the Atlanta Falcons have placed Calvin Ridley on USA Today's Touchdown Wire list of Top 15 receivers.

The Falcons receiver checks in at No. 9 on the list.

The pre-season accolades keep piling up for Ridley as he was named the No. 73 player regardless of position by the Pro Football Network earlier this week.

The list was compiled by Touchdown Wire's Mark Schofield, and he writes of Ridley, "Last season was by far his most productive NFL campaign, as he set career-high marks in targets (137), receptions (90), yards (1,374) and yards per reception (15.3). With the departure of Julio Jones, there is every reason to think that next year could be even bigger."

Schofield breaks down several of Ridley's catches in his article to justify his selection of Ridley.

Ridley is sandwiched between Chris Godwin of Tampa bay a 10 and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings at No. 8.

For Schofield's full list, please click here.

