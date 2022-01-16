'Strong Possibility' Falcons Calvin Ridley Gets Traded; 3 Likely Landing Spots

Here's three teams that make sense for Ridley's potential new home.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley didn't suit up for the team after Week 7.

Ridley took a leave of absence for "personal reasons" and has yet to return to the team after over two months.

The team exercised Ridley's fifth-year option last offseason and he's expected to make over $11 million in 2022, but the Falcons might not be the team paying that salary.

The Falcons could look to send Ridley to a new destination for a fresh start and could receive some extra draft compensation to help further the team along in its rebuild.

But the team could also hold out and hope that Ridley returns.

What does GM Terry Fontenot think?

"I wouldn’t assume anything,” Fontenot said regarding the idea of moving on from Ridley. “We handle each situation individually. There are so many variables we deal with. We’re going to try to add to every position this offseason.

“Whatever player we’re talking about, whether under contract or not under contract, we have to be prepared for everything.”

That isn't what NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo is saying, though ...

If Garafolo is correct, where could Ridley end up in 2022? Here are three potential destinations for the talented receiver ...

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags struggled at the receiver position last year, employing journeymen NFL veterans like Laquon Treadwell and Tavon Austin for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jags are lacking direction at the moment, trying to search for its third head coach in three years, but once they get a new leader in place, it could be a good idea to equip Lawrence with a true No. 1 receiver.

Instead of rolling the dice on another potential receiver in the draft, the Jags could bet on a proven commodity in Ridley and hope to sign him to an extension deal with the heavy amount of cap space the team has.

The team owns 12 draft picks this season, including an extra third-round pick as part of the deal that sent former first-round pick CJ Henderson to the Carolina Panthers. That pick might be enough to entice the Falcons to pull the trigger on a deal.

New York Jets

It's a similar idea to that of the Jaguars, because this trade would give rookie quarterback Zach Wilson a true top receiver.

While Wilson has better options with his wideouts in Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, adding Ridley would give the team more dynamism on offense.

The Jets have the ability to hit a home run in the draft, holding four of the first 38 picks. If the Jets offer the Falcons an early second-round pick, they will have to seriously consider making the move.

It gives the Jets a low-risk, high-reward situation with Ridley while allowing the Falcons to make a return on the investment with their former first-round receiver by netting a high pick to carry on.

Philadelphia Eagles

While it seems less likely for the Falcons to trade Ridley within their own conference, the Eagles could be the most aggressive team in a potential sweepstakes.

The Eagles made it to the playoffs without a 1,000-yard receiver. The offense is built on Hurts' abilities as a mobile quarterback, but adding a true No. 1 receiver could turn the offense into an elite one.

Like the Jaguars and Jets, the Eagles hold an excess of draft choices, picking three times in the first round.

The Eagles might be willing to offer up their own first round pick in exchange for Ridley and the Falcons' No. 43 overall pick, or a simple swap of the Eagles' second-round pick and the Titans pick, which the Falcons acquired in the Julio Jones trade last offseason.