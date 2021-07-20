Saints' Cameron Jordan Talks Trash about Kyle Pitts

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan may be sick of all the Kyle Pitts hype.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is a six time pro-bowler including each of the last four seasons.

Kyle Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and some consider him the best tight end prospect of all-time.

Jordan was a guest on the Bleacher Report Draft Show, and it sounds as if he is already getting tired of the Kyle Pitts hype.

"He’s a little light in the ass to be a tight end,” Jordan said of Pitts on the show. “But when you think about what he’s doing as a receiver type, he’s doing everything."

"When you think about maybe the only tight end we saw this last season that’s sort of comparable is Darren Waller. In my mind, I kind of treat like Jimmy Graham. He’s one of those tall guys who can go up and get it, which is going to pose a problem for most teams."



"I can’t do nothing but be excited about the match up that’s to come. As long as he’s detached from the line and not attached to the line, because then I have to detach him from his body," Jordan finished.

The Saints and Falcons are bitter rivals, but Jordan's final comments were said jokingly. While his comments make for good bulletin board material, his evaluation isn't wrong.



READ MORE: ESPN Down on Falcons Future

Pitts wasn't drafted to block.

At 6'6 and 240 pounds with 4.4 speed, Pitts was drafted because of his ability as a receiver. He's the long term replacement for Julio Jones. He's a capable enough blocker to do a job there, but he wasn't drafted fourth to do a job.

As Jordan said, as a receiver, Pitts is doing everything, and that's what will be exciting for Jordan as a competitor and for Falcons fans waiting to see Pitts shine.