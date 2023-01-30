Saints Star Cameron Jordan 'Happy-ish' For Coach Promotion to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator. And one of his former players "congratulated" him on Twitter.

The Atlanta Falcons newly hired defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, already has the respect of New Orleans Saints star defensive lineman Cameron Jordan.

“Ryan to [Defensive Coordinator] job was inevitable. Top tier DL coach in terms of developing pass rush and emphasizing technique on run and gap integrity,” tweeted Jordan. “Wish him the semi-best as he willingly went to the Failcons… happy-ish for him.”

Nielsen spent six seasons in charge of the New Orleans defensive line, where he would coach Jordan into becoming the first Saints defensive end to be named an AP first-team All-Pro during his 2017 NFL campaign.

In addition to coaching the Saints defensive line, he served as an assistant head coach in 2021 and co-defensive coordinator in 2022.

The Saints defense would thrive while Nielsen was a part of it, ranking third in total sacks between 2017-2022. They had top-ten overall sack production in four of the five seasons. Additionally, they placed top five in run defense during their last four campaigns and went an NFL-record 55 regular season and postseason games without allowing a single 100-yard rusher from 2017-20

Atlanta is hopeful that Nielsen will be able to transform their defense which was No. 27 in total yards allowed, ranking 23rd in pass yards surrendered and 25th in yards rushed against them, combining to be ranked the 2nd worst overall defense in the league this past season.

As the Falcons attempt to improve under Nielson’s guidance, he must produce strong seasons from players that were 31st in sacks and 32nd in forced fumbles last season. Improving a defense with so many struggles is a task that might prove daunting to some.

However, given his track record with developing players like Jordan, Marcus Davenport, and Trey Hendrickson, all of whom enjoyed breakout seasons under his tutelage, he’s well-equipped to turn around Atlanta’s defensive struggles.

