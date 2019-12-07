Falcon
Watch: The Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Injury Report for Week 14

Tom Pollin

There is good news for the Atlanta Falcons on this week’s injury report. Both wide receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) and tight end Austin Hooper (knee) were limited in practice all week but both are expected to play against Carolina this Sunday.

The Falcons will also have punter Matt Bosher back from his right groin injury. Bosher was active three of the first four weeks before being put on injured reserve with a designation to return this season. The Falcons have gone through four other punters this season while waiting for him to be healthy enough to play.

Two Falcons have been declared out for the Week 14 game. Guard James Carpenter is still in concussion protocol after being knocked out of the Thanksgiving night game against the New Orleans Saints. Tackle Ty Sambrailo will also be out Sunday with a hamstring injury.

For the Panthers, they will be without tight end Greg Olsen who is still in concussion protocol. Olsen took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit last weekend from Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson, who was ejected from the game. Carolina Tackle Greg Little will also miss the game against the Falcons with an ankle injury.

Offensive lineman Garrett McGhin (ankle) and linebacker Mario Addison were limited in practice all week and have been listed as questionable. Both will likely play this Sunday though.

Don’t forget to stay with Falcon Maven’s coverage of the team’s Week 14 battle at home against the Carolina Panthers. Dave Holcomb will have the full list of inactives for both teams before kickoff and we look forward to having fans join us for our live chat during the game.

