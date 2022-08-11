Skip to main content

Chicago Connection Could Mean Trade of Bears LB Roquan Smith to Falcons

Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this week.

With Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade from his team earlier this week, the other 31 NFL teams are on alert.

Smith would help improve any linebacker corps in the NFL, so all 31 other teams should have some internal discussion on whether to acquire him ... especially the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons might be one of the better fits for Smith. The fifth-year pro played for the University of Georgia and grew up in the state, but it might be his connection with Falcons senior executive Ryan Pace that could push him over the top.

ESPN believes Smith's connection with Pace could put the Falcons in the Smith sweepstakes.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Drake London
Play

Falcons WATCH: Drake London, A.J. Terrell Compete Hard During Training Camp

The pair are expected to be among the team's stars this season.

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick5 hours ago
5 hours ago
3000
Play

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: One Quarterback Stout as Young Stars Face Off

The one-stop shop for Falcons training camp observations, notes and news all throughout the preseason.

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
20 hours ago
franks atl clutch
Play

Best of Both Worlds: Will Falcons' Feleipe Franks Play QB or TE Friday vs. Lions?

No matter the position, it appears Franks will play Friday in some capacity.

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
23 hours ago

"Since the Falcons hired Ryan Pace -- the man who drafted Smith in 2018 as Bears GM -- as a senior personnel executive, they've signed three former Bears in free agency," ESPN writes. "Maybe that's coincidence, but it seems Atlanta's brain trust values Pace's opinion. And Pace's opinion of Smith is believed to be high. The Falcons are also devoid of premier defensive talent, save A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett. Smith could be a pillar for years to come."

Smith is pricy and he will cost the Falcons a lot of money on his new deal, but he provides another building block alongside Terrell and Jarrett for the defense.

Opportunities like this don't come every day, and the Falcons should at the bare minimum do their homework on Smith and consider the idea of bringing him home to Georgia.

Drake London
News

Falcons WATCH: Drake London, A.J. Terrell Compete Hard During Training Camp

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick5 hours ago
3000
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: One Quarterback Stout as Young Stars Face Off

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
franks atl clutch
News

Best of Both Worlds: Will Falcons' Feleipe Franks Play QB or TE Friday vs. Lions?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
sr9p0y6iukfkafgrdjmb
News

Falcons Reveal Jersey Schedule; When Will Alternates Be Worn?

By Falcon Report StaffAug 10, 2022 11:13 AM EDT
Feleipe Franks
News

Falcons Training Camp Notebook: Quarterbacks Sharp, Notable DL Absent

By Daniel FlickAug 10, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Arnold Ebiketie
News

Falcons Preseason Depth Chart: Where Do Rookies Stand?

By Daniel FlickAug 9, 2022 2:36 PM EDT
Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Release First Depth Chart: OL Battles Solved?

By Daniel FlickAug 9, 2022 2:27 PM EDT
Mekhi Becton
News

Jets OT Mekhi Becton Out For Season; Trade For Falcons Lineman Kaleb McGary?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 9, 2022 1:02 PM EDT