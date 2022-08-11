With Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade from his team earlier this week, the other 31 NFL teams are on alert.

Smith would help improve any linebacker corps in the NFL, so all 31 other teams should have some internal discussion on whether to acquire him ... especially the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons might be one of the better fits for Smith. The fifth-year pro played for the University of Georgia and grew up in the state, but it might be his connection with Falcons senior executive Ryan Pace that could push him over the top.

ESPN believes Smith's connection with Pace could put the Falcons in the Smith sweepstakes.

"Since the Falcons hired Ryan Pace -- the man who drafted Smith in 2018 as Bears GM -- as a senior personnel executive, they've signed three former Bears in free agency," ESPN writes. "Maybe that's coincidence, but it seems Atlanta's brain trust values Pace's opinion. And Pace's opinion of Smith is believed to be high. The Falcons are also devoid of premier defensive talent, save A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett. Smith could be a pillar for years to come."

Smith is pricy and he will cost the Falcons a lot of money on his new deal, but he provides another building block alongside Terrell and Jarrett for the defense.

Opportunities like this don't come every day, and the Falcons should at the bare minimum do their homework on Smith and consider the idea of bringing him home to Georgia.