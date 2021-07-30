Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom: 'Their Success is Our Success'

Offensive linemen are the thankless backbone of any successful football team. Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom talks about being back at camp and Mike Davis and the running backs.

Chris Lindstrom is a third year offensive lineman for the Atlanta Falcons who started all 16 games in 2020.

There's a new regime and training camp for the first time in two years, Lindstrom was excited to be out there.

"The way we practiced today, just loved it," said Lindstrom. "It's high intensity; we're getting after it, understanding the purpose of every single drill, and then trying to maximize it. When we get these team reps, it's full go. So there's full understanding of what we're trying to get out of every drill and then attacking that as a player."

While Lindstrom and the Falcons have been practicing at a higher intensity level than the recent past, they're still looking forward to Tuesday when the pads come on for the first time.

"You always circle that day. It's real out there now, but it's full go. It's no holding back on that. You love to compete. You love football, and this is what we want to do. So getting back to that and thankful to be here this year; to be able to do that in a normal training camp is really exciting.

Lindstrom was asked about the running back group, and while he didn't get into details on individuals, his answer gave insight into what it takes to be a successful offensive lineman.

"Those guys are working hard, we're working hard with each other just trying to get better. They're a really talented group, and they're attacking it every single day. As an offensive lineman, it's cool to get in the huddle with those guys and know we're all on the same page and have a common goal."

"When we have great relationships with those guys, it just makes you want to do your job better, play harder. Their success is our success and vice versa. That's something just to take pride in."

"I always love watching those guys go out there and compete. During practice if they break off a big run or finish a run hard, that's always something cool as an offensive lineman, because you just want to block harder for them."

A follow up question got Lindstrom speaking about new running back Mike Davis.

"Awesome, he's a great locker room guy first, and then out here on the field every day he's coming in working and doing his thing. He's a great person to be around."