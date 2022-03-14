Jarvis Landry Cut By Browns; Could Falcons Sign?

Jarvis Landry needs a home. The Falcons need a receiver. Seems like a match made in Heaven, right?

With NFL free agency setting the league on fire this week, the Atlanta Falcons are in the receiver market.

One player that could be the upgrade the Falcons are looking for is five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns Monday after four seasons with the team. Landry is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for from the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend. Adding Cooper forced the Browns to ask Landry to restructure, which eventually led to his release.

Landry is about to enter his ninth NFL season and will seek his third NFL home. The Falcons have the ability to make a home for Landry after it was announced last week that Calvin Ridley would be suspended for the entire 2022 season.

The Falcons were already in the receiver market before Ridley's suspension, but now the team is desperate.

Landry is already linked to other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but joining the Falcons would allow Landry an opportunity to start and make an impact.

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

As a veteran who once led the NFL in receptions, he could be a safety blanket for Matt Ryan in the slot and bounce back to the player he used to be back in his Miami Dolphins and early Cleveland Browns days.