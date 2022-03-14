Skip to main content

Jarvis Landry Cut By Browns; Could Falcons Sign?

Jarvis Landry needs a home. The Falcons need a receiver. Seems like a match made in Heaven, right?

With NFL free agency setting the league on fire this week, the Atlanta Falcons are in the receiver market.

One player that could be the upgrade the Falcons are looking for is five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry

Arthur Smith - Absolute Nonsense

Arthur Smith

Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Calvin Ridley

Landry, 29, was cut by the Cleveland Browns Monday after four seasons with the team. Landry is on his way out to make room for new acquisition Amari Cooper, who the team traded for from the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend. Adding Cooper forced the Browns to ask Landry to restructure, which eventually led to his release.

Landry is about to enter his ninth NFL season and will seek his third NFL home. The Falcons have the ability to make a home for Landry after it was announced last week that Calvin Ridley would be suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16835615
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Steelers Find Potential Heir Apparent To Ben Roethlisberger In Mitch Trubisky

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago
USATSI_16474498
Play

Georgia Native A.J. Bouye Cut By Rival Panthers; Could Falcons Sign?

Could the Falcons pick up their former NFC South rival?

By Jeremy Brener25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
Play

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade into Falcons' NFC South in '48 Hours'?

Who tops the Deshaun meeting list? Two NFC South foes of your Atlanta Falcons.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The Falcons were already in the receiver market before Ridley's suspension, but now the team is desperate.

Landry is already linked to other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but joining the Falcons would allow Landry an opportunity to start and make an impact.

USATSI_17479318

Jarvis Landry

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley

cord-arms-atl-clutch

Cordarrelle Patterson

Last season in Cleveland, Landry struggled, playing in only 12 games and catching a career-worst 52 passes for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

As a veteran who once led the NFL in receptions, he could be a safety blanket for Matt Ryan in the slot and bounce back to the player he used to be back in his Miami Dolphins and early Cleveland Browns days.

USATSI_16835615
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Steelers Find Potential Heir Apparent To Ben Roethlisberger In Mitch Trubisky

By Falcon Report Staff10 minutes ago
USATSI_16474498
News

Georgia Native A.J. Bouye Cut By Rival Panthers; Could Falcons Sign?

By Jeremy Brener25 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade into Falcons' NFC South in '48 Hours'?

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
Jake Matthews
News

Falcons BREAKING: Tackle Jake Matthews Signs New Contract

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
gage cord
News

Falcons $16 Million Cap Room: Sign Cordarrelle Patterson & Russell Gage?

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: Ready to Become Atlanta Falcons Rival?

By Falcon Report StaffMar 13, 2022
rid troy
News

Calvin Ridley Suspension: Troy Aikman Take on Falcons WR Punishment

By Mike FisherMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17419019
News

Chandler Jones Free Agency: Broncos vs. Falcons?

By Cole ThompsonMar 12, 2022