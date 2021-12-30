Falcons Coach Gushes Over Bills QB Josh Allen

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith can't help but gush when talking about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Atlanta Falcons (7-8) head to Buffalo this week to take on the Bills (9-6). Atlanta opened as 14.5-point underdogs, and one of the reasons why is fourth-year quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen was selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl this year, and has thrown for 34 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. His 619 yards rushing would lead the Falcons.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is usually reserved when talking about individual players, be they on his own team or the opposition, but he is full of praise for the Bills quarterback.

"He’s a completely different player," Smith said when asked to compare Allen to other mobile quarterbacks the Falcons have faced this year.

"Josh is a guy that can make every throw on the field. I mean, damn near can throw the ball out of the stadium like those guys you see in those YouTube trick videos.

"He's big, he's tough. You could tell his teammates love him. … As long as he back there, I’d imagine they feel pretty good about their chances week after week."

Smith said Allen has a particular talent as a runner.

"He’s one of the few guys that actually will go in there and they run some kind of quarterback gap schemes with him,” Smith said. “He’ll go in between the tackles.

"So, we’ve got our work cut out for us,”

The Falcons are 7-8 on the strength of a 7-2 record in one-score games. Buffalo has The NFL's No. 3 scoring offense and defense, and they lead the NFL in point differential.

There may only be two games that separate the teams by record, but 14.5 is the second-biggest spread in the NFL this week behind Jacksonville at New England (-16).

When Smith said the Falcons have their work cut out for them, that is not just coach-speak. Josh Allen and the Bills, on the road, in January are a bad matchup for the Falcons.

Follow Us on Facebook | Follow Us on Twitter