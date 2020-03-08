The secret is out, the Atlanta Falcons need help on the defensive line. Okay, it wasn’t a secret, but yes the team does need to revamp its defensive front. Pro-football focus made a list of the top ten interior defensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Derrick Brown, Auburn

Brown is the top-rated interior lineman in the draft. At 6 feet-5 and 318 pounds, the former Auburn Tiger is a load to handle. Brown finished his senior season with 55 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He is at his best against the run and would be a nice addition lining up next to Grady Jarrett. Brown had a nice performance at the combine with 28 reps on the bench press and running a 5.16 in the forty-yard dash. This would be a dream scenario for the Falcons if he were to fall to 16th in the draft, but it’s not likely to happen. Brown should be a top-10 pick, but if he falls the Falcons should waste no time on draft day.

2. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Kinlaw has really shot up the draft charts since the senior bowl when he was one of the best players on the field during that week. He did not participate at the combine this week in part due to an injury he sustained at the senior bowl. However, he will participate in his school’s pro day in March. Kinlaw recorded 35 total tackles, six tackles for loss and sacks this season. He is still a bit raw in some areas but has tons of potential that can be tapped. If the Falcons want him at 16 there is a good chance that he will be available.

3. Jordan Elliot, Missouri

Pro football focus has Elliot rated as the third-best prospect, but other sites have him rated lower which could have him lower on some teams boards. He started his career at Texas before transferring to Missouri. In his two seasons with the Tigers, Elliot played in 22 games recording 48 tackles and 5.5 sacks. This week, Elliot did 24 reps on the bench press and running a 5.0 in the forty-yard dash. The Falcons should target him in the late in the second round or the third.

4. Ross Blacklock, TCU

Ross’s stock has continued to rise over the past few weeks. And deservedly so, he had a productive season for the Horned Frogs. He recorded 40 total tackles and three and a half sacks. He didn’t bench press at the combine but he did run a 4.9 forty yard dash. He would be available in the first round, but it might be a bit of a reach at that time. If he’s available in the second round the Falcons should draft him.

5. Justin Madubuike, Texas A & M

Madubuike is ranked at the 5th best interior defensive line prospect. This season at Texas A & M he recorded 40 tackles, 10.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks. The former Aggie ran a 4.8 forty yard dash and pushed out 31 reps on the bench press. He’s a solid prospect, who did meet with the team this week. If he is around in the third or fourth round the Falcons should take a look.