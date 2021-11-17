'He's a Problem': Belichick on Cordarrelle Patterson

New England Patriots head coach is full of praise for his former player and current Atlanta Falcons MVP Cordarrelle Patterson.

Cordarrelle Patterson's status for the Atlanta Falcons against the New England Patriots on Thursday night is in doubt as he is hobbled with an ankle injury. He's been limited at practice, though maybe we should take it as good news is that he's been practicing at all.

It was reported on Monday that Patterson could miss several weeks.

What's not in doubt is Patterson's importance to the Falcons offense and his ability as a playmaker. He leads the Falcons in rushing yards and touchdowns, receiving touchdowns, and yards from scrimmage.

Patterson spent the 2018 season with the Patriots, and head coach Bill Belichick isn't surprised by the the season Patterson is having. Belichick is not always "quotable'' in his pressers, but he cannot help himself here. To wit:

*"CP is capable, with a ball in his hands, of pretty much anything on the field. He's a tremendous player. We certainly saw that when we were here."

*"He's dynamic. He can break the game open on kick returns, catching the ball, and running the ball, or a combination of both."

*"He's a problem."

*"When you talk about Atlanta, it's Patterson and [Kyle] Pitts in whatever order you want to put them in. They both touch the ball a lot; really Patterson touches it more than Pitts does, but they're both really good."

*"When they get it, they're a big problem."

"CP is having a tremendous year; no play he makes really surprises me. I've seen him make those before. He runs by guys on go routes. He takes short runs or passes and explosively breaks tackles or burst through a hole and chews up 25, 30 or more yards in a hurry."

*"A strong, powerful man that's very hard to tackle."

And one more ... Patterson as a special-teamer. He proved his value there with New England. He had three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown, and kick return for a touchdown in his lone season with the Patriots.

"He did that for us," said Belichick. "He's done that with every team he's been with in the league. He's tough; he's a very competitive player, and he's got a very good and explosive skill set."

The Falcons enter the game as 6.5-point underdogs against the red-hot Patriots, who are 6-4 and have won four in a row. The 4-5 Falcons will need a healthy Patterson making plays, logic says, if they have a legitimate shot of upsetting Belichick and the Patriots on Thursday night.

