Falcons Get Good News on Cordarrelle Patterson

The Atlanta Falcons get good news on the injury status of Cordarrelle Patterson.

Earlier this week, Atlanta Falcons running back, receiver, do-it-all MVP Cordarrelle Patterson was considered out of Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots. It was reported that he could miss several weeks with an ankle injury.

While he was limited at practice on Monday and Tuesday, at least he was practicing.

On Wednesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that Patterson could be available Thursday night against the Patriots, though it would be a game-time decision.

"Falcons HC Arthur Smith said RB Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision tomorrow night against New England," wrote Michael Rothstein on Twitter. "He's practiced all week."

The Falcons are 6.5-point underdogs to the Patriots according to SI Sports Book.

While nothing is impossible, the Falcons stand little chance of upsetting New England if Patterson unable to go. Frankly, it's a long shot if he's healthy, but Patterson along with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts have been Atlanta's most reliable, if not only, offensive threats this season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick referenced Patterson earlier this week. He described the former Patriot as "a problem" to try and contain on defense.

Last year's leading receiver Calvin Ridley left the team several weeks ago and had just 281 yards in five games. Russell Gage, Atlanta's second leading receiver a year ago, has just 159 yards as he has battled injuries all season.

A free agent bargain running back and a rookie tight end, Patterson and Pitts have just 130 less receiving yards than the rest of the Falcons team combined, 1,079 to 1,209. Throw in the Patterson's status as the team's leading rusher, and his importance to the Falcons' offense is crystal clear.

The Falcons can ill afford losing Patterson for even one game if they're going to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive vs. the Patriots on Thursday.

• Follow Us on Facebook

• Follow Us on Twitter