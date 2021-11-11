'MVP' Cordarrelle on Promises: 'They All Be Lying'

Why did Cordarrelle Patterson choose the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent? He is candid in his explanation.

Atlanta Falcons star Cordarrelle Patterson was, maybe, in search of some truth.

A nine-year veteran in the NFL, Patterson has played for five different teams. He signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Falcons as a free agent and knows that promises about roles and playing time from coaches are hollow.

He needed to pick a place where he felt comfortable.

"This sun right here sold enough for me," said Patterson with a wide smile. "Nobody can ever sell me on coming where I'm at. I've been on a lot of teams and coaches tell you this and that."

"They all be lying."

In 2021, he lines up all over the field on offense and special teams. How does he keep from being overwhelmed by all of the different assignments?

Simple. Honestly.

"My day is simple, wherever they tell me to go, I go," Patterson said with a grin. "I'm just here to help this team win no matter where they put me at on the field."

Patterson had been hesitant in the past to claim any one position, but on Wednesday he said "I'm a running back. That's my position. That's where they've got me on the depth chart."

When it was pointed out that he had never admitted to being a running back before, Patterson said with a wink, "Today, I'm a running back."

"Tomorrow, it's something different. I'm a quarterback tomorrow. Gotta keep them guessing."

Patterson's future in Atlanta? Fans would certainly like to secure that. But for now?

"Atlanta felt like the right place for me in the offseason,'' he said of his decision. "I felt pretty confident in all the coaches, the whole staff and organization. Those are big factors."

The confidence that Patterson showed in the Falcons has been mirrored by head coach Arthur Smith. Through eight games of his ninth season, Patterson has already set career-highs in touches from scrimmage with 111 (73 carries, 38 receptions).

He's tied a career-high with seven offensive touchdowns, a feat he accomplished his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.

It's ironic that it was thought Patterson was brought to Atlanta to address its woeful kick return game. Patterson is a four-time first-team All-Pro kick returner, but his return average of 23.7 is a career-low. He hasn't averaged below 28.3 yards per return since 2014.

Patterson has returned a kickoff for a touchdown in each of the last three seasons, but he hasn't found the end zone with Atlanta yet.

There are no complaints in Atlanta, though.

No one could have predicted the impact Patterson has had with the Falcons. He is Atlanta's leading rusher and second-leading receiver behind rookie Kyle Pitts. He leads the team in rushing touchdowns (two) and receiving touchdowns (five).

Patterson's one-year deal with the Falcons is looking like the signing of the season in the NFL. General manager Terry Fontenot and Smith should prioritize a new deal for him in 2022, but at what position?

Running back, receiver, X-factor?

Just call him the Atlanta Falcons MVP. And the truth.