Falcons release statement regarding COVID-19, close facilities through weekend

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19: 

"We have been closely monitoring the developing situation around coronavirus (COVID-19) and will be discontinuing business travel scouting personnel and coaching staff until further notice. 

IBM Performance Field will be closed until Monday for an intense cleaning throughout the entire facility. Staff will be working remotely. 

Our preparation for the upcoming 2020 season will continue on schedule at this point and we will continue working ahead on the approaching free agency window and the NFL Draft.

The organization will remain in close contact with the NFL and health officials as the situation evolves."

The plan is for the Falcons to re-open facilities Monday, presumably for staff to return. Many teams around the league have made similar announcements, and the NFL's Annual Meeting scheduled for Mar. 29-Apr. 1 has also been canceled. 

As far as NFL Draft stuff is concerned, nothing has been formally announced but people are beginning to speculate on potential hurdles.

The Washington Redskins are reportedly planning on canceling all 30 of their pre-draft visits with prospects amid the virus concerns.

Additionally, the league also has no current plans to alter the start of the new league year next week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

COVID-19 is impacting the sports world to it's core following the suspension of the NBA season, as all Power 5 NCAA Basketball tournaments have been canceled, as well as the NCAA Tournament for both men and women. In addition to MLB suspending it's spring training leagues in both Florida and Arizona. MLS has suspended play, as have major international soccer leagues as the world battles the spread of the virus. 

Stay healthy, safe, and informed, everyone. 

