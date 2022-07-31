Former Falcons DE Works Out For Cowboys; Reunion with Dan Quinn?

OXNARD, Calif. - Defensive end Takkarist McKinley may not have worked out as planned after he was the Atlanta Falcons' first-round draft pick in 2017.

But on Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys worked out McKinley to potentially bring him aboard to "America's Team."

McKinley played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble but did not complete last season due to a torn Achilles. Word is he is recovering quite well, though indications are Dallas might not be putting him through an actual physical workout at this time.

If McKinley ends up signing on with the Cowboys, it will mark a reunion with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons when they selected McKinley in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft .. a draft in which the Cowboys very much liked McKinley … who went two spots ahead of Dallas, leaving Jerry Jones and the front office to draft Taco Charlton.

McKinley, 26, had 79 tackles, 45 quarterback hits and 17.5 sacks while playing in Quinn's defense. The 6-2, 250-pounder totaled 13 sacks in his first two seasons.

The Cowboys are likely joined by other teams who might show interest in McKinley this summer, depending on his health … and his contractual affordability. … and the Browns could be among those that have interest in signing him.

McKinley has struggled to revert to his 2018 form, but reuniting with his former Falcons coach could help him get back on the right track.