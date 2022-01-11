Skip to main content

NFL Coach Tracker: Jim Harbaugh Waiting on NFL Owner?

Jim Harbaugh's possible return to the NFL is heating up, and one owner just has to initiate a phone call.

That owner is Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Raiders have made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, this is only the team's second playoff appearance since 2002.

Former Dallas Cowboys assistant Rich Bisaccia has taken over the reins for the Raiders after Jon Gruden resigned earlier this season.

While Bisaccia has more than certainly made a strong case for the full-time job, Davis may be tempted to lure a proven winner to his organization.

In Jim Harbaugh's four-year NFL coaching career with the 49ers (2011-2014), he boasted a win/loss/tie record of 44-19-1.

Since Mark Davis took over the franchise after his father's passing in 2011, he has only seen two Raider teams with a winning record.

Davis has reportedly been in financial trouble since his $1.8 billion investment in Allegiant Stadium.

There is no better way for him to generate revenue and more attention than hiring Harbaugh, who has a proven track record.

In addition, when the Raiders lured former coach Jon Gruden out of retirement in 2018, they gave him a hefty 10-year $100 million contract that allowed him to have complete control over the team's football operations.

For Harbaugh, his return to the NFL could be influenced by whether or not he can bring his staff and former executives with him.

All the Raiders have to do is make the call, and there is a high probability that Jim will answer. 

