WATCH: One way or another, Sunday will mark the end of an era for Falcons

Despite a 5-2 record since the bye week, many anticipate Sunday being Dan Quinn's final game as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Even if it isn't -- and it's far from a conclusion that it will be his last game -- then Sunday will mark the end of an era of sorts for the Falcons.

With minimal salary cap space, the Falcons have some very difficult decisions to make this offseason.

Tight end Austin Hooper, edge rusher Vic Beasley and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will all be unrestricted free agents this winter. There's no way the Falcons will be able to retain all three, and it's possible that all three walk in free agency.

In order to create more space for free agents and draft picks, the Falcons may also elect to cut any of the following players -- running back Devonta Freeman, cornerback Desmond Trufant, and center Alex Mack. Each of those players were once worth top dollar at their position but not anymore because of age, injury or a combination of both.

Coming into the season, the Falcons had 19 players remaining from their 2016 Super Bowl roster, including all six of the names already mentioned. Pending free agent Adrian Clayborn and injured punter Matt Bosher also played in that Super Bowl and could potential be gone this offseason.

Maybe not all of these players leave, but it's quite likely a good portion will. So even if Quinn returns in 2020, Sunday could mark the end of an era for Falcons football with so many of the organization's players from its last Super Bowl appearance set to leave.