Dan Quinn Says Three Atlanta Falcons May Face Limitations In Training Camp

Jeremy Johnson

The Falcon may not be full go throughout training camp. The Falcons could limit a few veterans as practices begin.

According to ESPN.com’s Vaughn McClure Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Wednesday that center Alex Mack, running back Todd Gurley and safety Keanu Neal may have some limitations during training camp.

It isn’t known that the trio has suffered any injuries in the workouts the Falcons have had ahead of practices beginning.

The limitations steam from the three players’ past injuries and keeping their workload light heading into the 2020 season. Mack is entering his 12th season in the National Football League. He suffered a broken fibula in 2017 right before Super Bowl LI.

Mack suffered an elbow injury in 2020. The Falcons will need Mack for 16 games in 2020. At 34-years-old, Mack may be a candidate for load management throughout camp.

Gurley has had knee issues the last few seasons, and it makes no sense to wear him down in training camp practices.

He too may be a candidate for camp load management so that he could be fully healthy and rested when the season starts in September.

Neal is coming off his second major injury in two seasons, a torn ACL in 2018. Neal is currently recovering from a torn Achilles in 2019.

The Falcons have a little over a month before their week one match-up with the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13.

Check out the full list of Atlanta Falcons player previews here.

