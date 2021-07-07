Dan Quinn: Aikman & Irvin Reveal Thoughts On Move from Falcons To Cowboys

Quinn, Aikman says, "is a leader of men, really. He’s a sweetheart of a guy, he’s as genuine as they come, one of the nicest people. And he’s a really good football coach.”

Michael Irvin doesn’t know exactly what his beloved Dallas Cowboys are getting in Dan Quinn. Atlanta Falcons fans might give him one answer.

Troy Aikman would give him another.

Aikman is here to inform the “Playmaker'' - and maybe inform Falcons fans who understandably soured on the former Atlanta head coach - that Quinn, the new Dallas defensive coordinator both a “leader of men” and a “sweetheart of a guy.”

“I’ve gotten to know Dan Quinn pretty well,” says Aikman while guesting on the “Michael Irvin Podcast,” available on PodcastOne. “He’s a leader of men, really. He’s a sweetheart of a guy, he’s as genuine as they come, one of the nicest people. And he’s a really good football coach.”

READ MORE: What Quinn's 'Last Words' Mean As Cowboys Hire Him As Coordinator

Quinn has been added to head coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas staff to replace the ousted Mike Nolan. Aikman, who along with Irvin, of course, is a three-time Cowboys’ Super Bowl winner and a Hall-of-Famer, has gotten to know Quinn via Troy’s work for Fox Sports.

As Falcons fans, with the almost-highs and the definite-lows know all too well, Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta team that went to the Super Bowl three years ago and in 2013-14 was the Seattle coordinator in consecutive Super Bowls.

But there was a Super Bowl collapse. And there was a 2020 collapse, too, that ended in Quinn's mid-season dismissal.

Aikman told Irvin, who also stars as an NFL Network analyst: “Even though Atlanta has had their issues in the defensive side of the ball. ... I think players will relate to him ... I think Dan, like they did with (previous 4-3 defensive bosses Rod) Marinelli and Kris Richard, I think they was a simplicity to what they did on defense, and there’s something to be said for that.”

“I think,” summarized Aikman, “it’s a good hire.”

And Falcons fans? There is probably a sentiment of "good luck'' and "good riddance'' while more than anything, hoping new Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith is an even better hire.