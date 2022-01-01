Former Falcons Coach Dan Reeves Passes Away

The NFL lost one of its greats as former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves passed away Saturday at the age of 77.

Reeves' family released a statement to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo:

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

Reeves was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys before finding success as a head coach for multiple franchises including the Atlanta Falcons.

Born in Rome, Ga. Reeves became the head coach of the Falcons in 1997, and he led the team to a franchise best 14-2 record in 1998 along with guiding the team to its first Super Bowl appearance.

Reeves was 49-59 in seven seasons with the Falcons, giving him the second most wins in franchise history behind only coach Mike Smith (66).

Reeves is slotted in at ninth on the NFL's all-time win list with 190 victories. Reeves spent 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos as their head coach and four more seasons in charge of the New York Giants before taking over for his home state team, the Falcons.

Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a either a player or a coach, including his 1998 appearance with the Falcons.