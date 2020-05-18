Falcon Report
“People are sleeping on the Falcons,” says former Atlanta quarterback

Chris Vinel

While he didn’t guarantee any playoff appearances, Danny Kanell is quite high on the Atlanta Falcons.

The former NFL quarterback — who played six seasons in the league including two as a backup in Atlanta — and now CBS Sports analyst appeared on CBS Sports HQ Friday and was asked how much pressure is on offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and running back Todd Gurley in 2020.

“There’s a lot,” Kanell said. “I don’t think it’s anywhere near as much as on Dan Quinn, the head coach who's probably on the hot seat, and if they don’t turn this thing around, he’s probably going to find himself looking for a new job. But with this offense, I think people are sleeping on the Falcons.

“I think everyone is talking about, in (the NFC South division), the Saints and the Bucs and deservedly so. Those are the top two teams. But I think Matt Ryan is a future Hall of Famer. I think you’ve got some really impressive pieces there, and a lot of it will hinge on Todd Gurley.”

In March, Gurley was cut by the Los Angeles Rams before inking a one-year deal with the Falcons. He fought some nagging leg injuries last season but rushed for 857 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a first-team all-pro player as recently as 2018.

Kanell said Atlanta’s chances don’t rest solely on Gurley’s shoulders, though.

“I don’t think he’s a make-or-break player, though,” Kanell said. “If he doesn’t pan out, if you look at Matt Ryan and the type of statistics, the types of numbers he’s delivered consistently out of the majority of his career, they’ll be OK. But where I do think it can make the difference is, is this Falcons team a playoff team?

“If Todd Gurley overperforms and he is, quote, ‘back” to any resemblance of his MVP-type season he had a couple of years ago with the Rams, that sets the Falcons up clearly in a much better position.”

Kanell did not mention Atlanta’s defense, which the organization has focused on this offseason.

Saving the Falcons: Courtesy of Dirk Koetter, so much for thoughts the Atlanta Falcons had this master plan when they signed Todd Gurley

It was baffling why the Atlanta Falcons would replace injury prone Devanta Freeman with injury prone Todd Gurley at running back, and Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter didn't make things easier within the last few days.

Terence Moore

Falcons vs. Bears. Who has the advantage?

When the Chicago Bears come in town week 3, the Falcons will be facing one of the best defenses in the league.

Malik Brown

Even Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter asks: Is Todd Gurley's knee OK?

The Atlanta Falcons only signed Todd Gurley to a one-year-contract for $6 million, but they still need the former Pro Bowl running back to stay healthy. That is, IF he's healthy right now.

William B. Carver

Jbird404

Free agent pool isn't dry for Atlanta Falcons...yet

Who is left in free agency that can help the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons reopening facilities with limited staff members

How do the Atlanta Falcons plan to reopen their facilities?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons special teams coach Ben Kotwica raves about undrafted rookie Chris Rowland

Could undrafted rookie Chris Rowland win a spot on the Falcons roster as a returner?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter on Todd Gurley II: "No one seems to know" about health status

Question marks still surround the former Georgia star's health status.

Zach Hood

Terence Moore

Hot start is crucial given back end of Falcons' 2020 schedule

The Falcons face Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes after their bye week. If they want to contend, they must start the season strong.

Brady Pfister

Keanu Neal is progressing well back on the field.

Dan Quinn spoke on Keanu Neal's health status as the offseason continues.

Malik Brown

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Looking at Potentially Starting the 2020 Season with No Fans

What does the beginning of the Atlanta Falcons schedule look like with no fans?

Dave Holcomb