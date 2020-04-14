Dante Fowler Jr. donates $100,000 to #ATLStrong relief fund

One of the newest additions to the Atlanta Falcons is making his presence known off the field before the season has even began.

Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has donated $100,000 to the #ATLStrong fund started by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a campaign partnering with United Way to provide relief for Atlanta residents feeling both the economic and health effects of COVID-19.

“This is a brutal time that we are going through in this world and I thought it was best for me to donate to this foundation,” Fowler said. “It was super important, especially because I want to come in here and contribute, to be a leader and play a big role in this franchise and community.”

Fowler, a former player for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, signed with the Falcons in March for a 3-year, $48 million deal as a free agent. The sixth-year edge rusher out of Florida is coming off a career year with the Rams where he collected 11.5 sacks.

Though he hopes to make an impact on the field when the fall rolls around, Fowler said he didn’t want to wait to start making an impact in his new home.

“It’s just the beginning of a lot of special things,” Fowler said. “That’s what it’s all about, my teammates coming together for one cause, which is this city, this community.



The #ATLStrong fund is securing food for vulnerable children, providing assistance for people experiencing homelessness as well as boosting small businesses hampered by the virus outbreak. Those who wish to donate can do so by visiting the official webpage of the campaign.