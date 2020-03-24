Falcons SI
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Analysis: Dante Fowler Jr. to sign 3-year deal with Falcons

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million last week. The guaranteed amount has yet to be announced, as the Falcons have yet to make the move official. It may be a while before the move is announced, due to COVID-19 concerns delaying a potential physical. 

The Los Angeles Rams were reportedly trying to keep Fowler Jr. but the former No. 3 overall pick chose Atlanta. The 2018 NFC Champion would have ranked as the best overall edge defender on the Falcons in 2019 according to PFF, posting an overall grade of 72.1, ranking 35th among edge players for the season. The guy he is effectively replacing, Vic Beasley, ranked 88th on the edge with a grade of 58.9. 

Fowler Jr. and Grady Jarrett will look to become a force up front for the Falcons, who ranked near the bottom in every pass rush category in 2019 as a group. And that was with Jarrett posting another elite, Pro Bowl season in the middle. The speed of Fowler Jr. combined with Jarrett's power should generate more of a rush, and bring the group closer to the middle of the pack in terms of getting to the quarterback. It's hard to be certain Fowler Jr. can be enough to take the Falcons from the bottom of the league to the top by himself in this area, but he's a big piece. Atlanta will need to find some sort of consistency opposite the newly acquired rusher, whether it's Takkarist McKinley or a rotation of multiple guys.

Fowler Jr. racked up 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss for the Rams in 2019, both easily a career high. He also had 35 pressures, including 19 hurries and 16 QB hits. He was the type of disruptive player Atlanta has desperately lacked in the past two seasons, since Beasley's more effective early years. Fowler Jr. has 3.5 sacks and six QB hits in six career playoff games, including three starts in the 2018 Los Angeles postseason run to Super Bowl 53, which was obviously played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 

Thomas Dimitroff & Co. will almost assuredly do more to address the pass rush at some point in the 2020 NFL Draft, and may find a way to bring back Adrian Clayborn as well, but Fowler Jr. is undoubtedly the move that needs to provide an immediate punch to the pass rush in 2020. This move could potentially push the club the pick a cornerback at No. 16, but it's still in the realm of possibility that they go with a defensive lineman depending on who's all left on the board. The Falcons could even consider trading back in an effort to further address multiple areas of the defense.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Falcons reportedly to sign WR Laquon Treadwell

The Falcons have added more first-round talent to their offense. WSB's Zach Klein first reported that the Atlanta Falcons will sign former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Josina Anderson adds that it's a one-year deal for the 2016 No. 23 overall pick.

Zach Hood

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft planned for studio, won’t happen in Las Vegas

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, how should the NFL carry out the 2020 Draft?

Chris Vinel

Falcons re-signing Blidi Wreh-Wison to one-year deal

The Falcons were short at cornerback after releasing Desmond Trufant, so they re-signed Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.

Malik Brown

by

Footballfan55

VIDEO: Hurst provides cash friendly alternative to Hooper

Is Hayden Hurst set to be an upgrade over departed Austin Hooper?

Jeremy Johnson

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the recent transactions of the Atlanta Falcons.

William B. Carver

by

Dust2diamond

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley? OK

Did the Falcon make the right move to get Todd Gurley? After the Atlanta Falcons whacked running back Devonta Freeman following six seasons with the team, they found enough money despite their shaky salary cap situation to sign Gurley to a one-year deal for $5 million.

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 7: Wow, it's been a crazy week (or two)

Have the Atlanta Falcons won the first week of the NFL offseason? How much better (or worse) are they after opening free agency with a flurry of moves?

Brady Pfister

Report: Falcons agree to terms with Justin McCray

Falcons add depth at guard

Jeremy Johnson

Cam Akers would be “ultimate competitor” in Atlanta’s backfield

Too small, too slow, played on a bad football team — Cam Akers has received a lot of criticism. He's fought through all that and more, trying to prove himself and his love of football.

Chris Vinel

by

Footballfan55

Recapping the Julio Jones draft day trade

The Atlanta Falcons traded up in the 2011 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns to select Julio Jones. This is of of general manager Thomas Dimitroff's five draft day trades.

Christian Crittenden

by

Footballfan55