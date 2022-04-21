Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel Trade to Falcons: The Odds, and The Wisdom

These Falcons are not “one Deebo away” from contention.

The NFL Draft is coming and it could change everything in terms of a team’s needs.

But today? 

The “change” Deebo Samuel wishes for has been expressed as he has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

And the “change” the Atlanta Falcons are wishing for is a replacement for the suspended Calvin Ridley.

Which takes us to the oddsmakers, some of whom are placing the Falcons among the favorites to trade for the explosive playmaker at multiple positions.

GM John Lynch and the San Francisco front office have every reason in the world to want to fix this, and the smart money - “money” being the key word here, as the NFL is now a place where any receiver who is anybody gets $20 million APY - says they will get a deal done.

But Samuel is nevertheless reportedly upset enough to have “put a halt” on negotiations.

Enter … your Atlanta Falcons.

C277F677-31AC-4B46-9298-382F86D34E30
USATSI_17591279
D833A44B-3ABD-4858-A6F9-9C33218E9933

The “need” part is obvious; the Falcons may employ the league’s thinnest receiving corps.

The assets exist, as of course the Falcons own a premium pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But … 

These Falcons are not “one Deebo away” from contention.

Rather, they are more likely “one QB away” from taking a big step.

Combine that fact with the finances involved (Atlanta is just now unburdening itself from ex-QB Matt Ryan’s deal, though there is 2023 room to do big things) and it’s an imperfect fit.

Marcus Mariota supplemented by Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts and Deebo? Enticing.

And maybe that’s what Vegas is thinking about Atlanta’s odds of landing Deebo, which via OddsChecker look like this:

Jets +400 (20%)

Colts +600 (14.29%)

Falcons +800 (11.11%)

Saints +800 (11.11%)

The best chance? The Niners keep him. The best Atlanta move? Keep examining … but keep building. 

