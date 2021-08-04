Deion Jones on Arthur Smith: 'I'm Loving It'

Deion Jones had a lot of success under former coach Dan Quinn, so how is he taking to new coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees?

Linebacker Deion Jones has been a bright spot in an otherwise poor Atlanta Falcons defense the last several seasons.

He came back from a season ending knee injury in 2018 to post back to back 100 tackle seasons the last two years.

Jones has at least 100 tackles in each of the four full seasons he's played in the NFL, and he's on the verge of breaking tying a career record for interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Jones seems to be enjoying life under new head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, and Smith seems pleased with Jones and his fellow linebackers.

"Deion's done a nice job as well," said Smith "He's got his weight up. He's playing multiple roles. He's done a nice job of handling every position we've asked him to, because we'll be a multiple defense. So has Mykal Walker and so has Foye [Oluokun]. There's good competition. Emmanuel Ellerbee showed up, and then Dorian [Etheridge]. All those guys. They're all fighting it out.

Jones is doing his part, putting in the work, and he appreciates working with Pees.

"Oh, I love it," said Jones. "It's been good. [He's] real hands on with everything, making sure we get the understanding of the defense. Flowing around, like I said, I'm loving it."

Jones should get the chance to attack the line of scrimmage more in this defense.

"That's something we added, just playing a little bit more downhill and then getting back to coverage. It's a little bit of everything though. But mostly downhill on runs."

There's been a theme about Smith and his approach to handling the team as well.

"I love that he's straight forward," Jones said of Smith. "He's holding us accountable for our mistakes and how we take care of our bodies. And how we come in and prepare to get on the field. I love him for that," Jones finished with a smile.