Deion Jones Shows Off Coverage Skills at Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons linebacker is close to making history in the NFL, and he showed off the reason why at day two of training camp.

Sixth year linebacker Deion Jones is one of the most dangerous linebackers in coverage in the NFL. Maybe NFL History.

Jones is one pick six shy of tying an NFL record for interceptions returned for touchdowns by a linebacker.

A training camp highlight shows him in coverage against new running back Mike Davis. The ball is slightly behind Davis, and Jones steps in and makes the catch.

Any doubt a play like that would have gone the other way for a touchdown?

A little light at 227 pounds, but lightning fast, Jones has five pick sixes in his career. The players ahead of him are Karlos Dansby, Derrick Brooks, and Bobby Bell.

Jones has played just a fraction of the games that the other players did to set their mark at six.

Still just 26 years old, Jones has played 69 career games. Dansby played in 212, Brooks 224, and Bell 140.

Jones only had two sacks prior to last season, but he posted a career high 4.5 sacks in 2020.

In Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme, he should have more freedom to attack the quarterback as well as his more traditional role of coverage in the passing game.

Jones was a second round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Falcons. Jones signed a four year contract extension in 2019 according to Spotrac. He has three years remaining on his current deal, but his dead cap number drops from $21.5 million in 2022 to just $3.95 million in 2023.