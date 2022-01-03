Falcons Lose Running Backs Coach

The Atlanta Falcons have lost running backs coach Des Kitchings, who has left the team to take the offensive coordinator job with the University of Virginia.

Head coach Arthur Smith made the announcement at his media availability on Monday.

Kitchings is familiar with the ACC, having spent eight seasons as the running backs coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Kitchings held that position until 2020 when he took the same position with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kitchings was hired by Smith and the Falcons prior to this season and has worked well with Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis, both new to the Falcons in 2021.

Patterson is an especially interesting - and successful - case as he's been a career wide receiver before taking the majority of his snaps at running back this season.

Patterson has spent much of the season as Pro Football Focus' (PFF) No. 1-rated running back, but he has "dropped" to seventh in the NFL after a slow couple of weeks.

Virginia head coach Tony Elliot joined the Cavaliers last month after he had been the offensive coordinator at Clemson.

The Cavaliers were 6-6 in 2021 and had the fourth-highest scoring offense in the conference at 34.6 points per game.

The Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with their 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kitchings won't coach the Falcons' season finale against the New Orleans Saints. He'll be busy recruiting in January for the Cavaliers as the second signing day approaches on February 2.

The Falcons haven't discussed a long-term replacement for Kitchings.