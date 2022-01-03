Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Falcons Coach Leaving Staff

    The Atlanta Falcons have lost running backs coach Des Kitchings to Virginia
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons have lost running backs coach Des Kitchings, who has left the team to take the offensive coordinator job with the University of Virginia.

    Head coach Arthur Smith made the announcement at his media availability on Monday.

    Kitchings is familiar with the ACC, having spent eight seasons as the running backs coach of the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Kitchings held that position until 2020 when he took the same position with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

    Kitchings was hired by Smith and the Falcons prior to this season and has worked well with Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis, both new to the Falcons in 2021.

    Patterson is an especially interesting - and successful - case as he's been a career wide receiver before taking the majority of his snaps at running back this season.

    Recommended Articles

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    Play

    Falcons Lose Running Backs Coach

    The Atlanta Falcons have lost running backs coach Des Kitchings to Virginia

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17443816
    Play

    Falcons Finale: Can Atlanta Improve NFL Draft Position in Week 18?

    The Falcons could either select inside the top 10 or just outside the top 15

    40 minutes ago
    Arthur Smith Post Buffalo Bills
    Play

    Bad Mood: WATCH Falcons Coach on Refs

    Falcons coach Arthur Smith wouldn't bite when asked to comment on touchdown reversal.

    3 hours ago

    Patterson has spent much of the season as Pro Football Focus' (PFF) No. 1-rated running back, but he has "dropped" to seventh in the NFL after a slow couple of weeks.

    Virginia head coach Tony Elliot joined the Cavaliers last month after he had been the offensive coordinator at Clemson. 

    The Cavaliers were 6-6 in 2021 and had the fourth-highest scoring offense in the conference at 34.6 points per game.

    The Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with their 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kitchings won't coach the Falcons' season finale against the New Orleans Saints. He'll be busy recruiting in January for the Cavaliers as the second signing day approaches on February 2.

    The Falcons haven't discussed a long-term replacement for Kitchings.

    Cordarrelle Patterson vs Jaguars
    News

    Falcons Lose Running Backs Coach

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17443816
    Draft

    Falcons Finale: Can Atlanta Improve NFL Draft Position in Week 18?

    40 minutes ago
    Arthur Smith Post Buffalo Bills
    News

    Bad Mood: WATCH Falcons Coach on Refs

    3 hours ago
    arthur snow buff
    News

    Falcons' Happy New Year Begins With Sad Old Ending

    16 hours ago
    Matt Ryan
    Game Day

    Bills-Falcons Top 5 Observations - QB Matt Ryan is 'Elite' in 1 Area

    18 hours ago
    Matt Ryan Buffalo
    News

    Matt Ryan on Key Play in Falcons' Loss at Bills: 'I Didn't Think I Was Down'

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17443958
    News

    Buffalo Stampede Exposes Falcons' Future Needs

    19 hours ago
    ryan bb sack
    News

    Falcons Lose at Bills, Eliminated From Playoff Hunt

    21 hours ago