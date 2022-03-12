Deshaun Watson Trade: Ready to Become Atlanta Falcons Rival?

Just when you thought the exits of Tom Brady and Drew Brees were going to ease the Falcons' path ...

The Carolina Panthers are being aggressive in their pursuit of a trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, a source tells TexansDaily.com.

And that could mean big trouble for the Atlanta Falcons.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback - and Gainesville, Ga., native - must first waive his no-trade clause before any deal can be finalized. So nothing is done ... yet.

But Watson here in the NFC South? The Falcons having to oppose him twice a year?

Just when you thought the exits of Tom Brady and Drew Brees were going to ease the path of the Matt Ryan-led Falcons ...

The Panthers attempted to trade for Watson last offseason before reports surfaced of his lawsuits. Although Watson will not be criminally charged, he still faces 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Panthers owner David Tepper has been adamant about adding a franchise quarterback since buying the team in 2018. Since then, Carolina has started Cam Newton, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

"That's the most important position on the field," Tepper said in 2020. "Unless you have that guy that for sure gets you to playoffs and Super Bowls, you have to keep reevaluating that because that's the only thing that matters is Super Bowls."

On Friday, a grand jury in Houston elected not to indict Watson on criminal charges, leaving the civil lawsuits. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has talked about clearing up all lawsuits before the start of next season.

"We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did,” Hardin said. “Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.

"Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.

“It's time to let Deshaun move on.”

There are other clubs interested.

The Falcons surely hope Watson lands in Seattle, or any other place as far away as the NFC South as possible.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio is expected to move fast in trading Watson before the start of free agency March 16. Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension during the 2020 season and will be owed $35 million next year.

"My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward," Caserio said.

"Moving forward'' in Atlanta would mean "moving Watson'' in a non-South direction.