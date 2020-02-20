The Falcon Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 3: Is it time for Atlanta to move on from Devonta Freeman?

Chris Vinel

Falcons owner Arthur Blank might have tipped his hand on one of the hottest questions of the Falcons' offseason: is it time to move on from Devonta Freeman at running back? Chris and Brady open this week's podcast pondering that question.

Next, they express differing thoughts on the NFL Combine and Atlanta's greatest draft pick of all time. (Hint: both players are on the current roster.)

And is there a chance Ohio State's Chase Young somehow ends up in a Falcons uniform this fall?

Catch all that and more in this week's Dirty Birds Podcast.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the return of Drew Brees impacts the Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback announced he was returning to play another season in the NFL at age 41. This is what it means for the franchise he has thrown the most yards and most wins against.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Safety

This story takes a look at the best players the Falcons have ever drafted at the safety position.

Christian Crittenden

Falcons target LSU defensive stars in latest 2020 NFL first & second round mock

Walter Football predicts the Atlanta Falcons will be targeting LSU players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons sign Ryan Allen, Younghoe Koo to one-year extensions

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen have each signed one-year contract extensions.

Zach Hood

PFF tabs Falcons with defensive back in No. 16 slot

Another SEC player, but not a defensive lineman.

Zach Hood

Best Falcons draft pick: Cornerback

Was there ever a doubt?

Malik Brown

Walter Football projects Falcons to heavily target defensive players in middle rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons will be targeting defensive players early and often in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dave Holcomb

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Defensive End

This was a clear-cut choice. The Falcons have struggled to groom their own pass rushers, which is a problem that continues into today. Claude Humphrey, Atlanta's third-ever first round pick, is the best defensive end in franchise history.

Chris Vinel

Best Falcons draft pick: Middle Linebacker

Outlining the best middle linebacker drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

Jeremy Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons bolster their defense in CBS Sports Mock Draft

Two separate writers mock the the Atlanta Falcons to select Alabama and South Carolina defensive lineman respectively

Christian Crittenden