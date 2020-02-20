Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 3: Is it time for Atlanta to move on from Devonta Freeman?

Falcons owner Arthur Blank might have tipped his hand on one of the hottest questions of the Falcons' offseason: is it time to move on from Devonta Freeman at running back? Chris and Brady open this week's podcast pondering that question.

Next, they express differing thoughts on the NFL Combine and Atlanta's greatest draft pick of all time. (Hint: both players are on the current roster.)

And is there a chance Ohio State's Chase Young somehow ends up in a Falcons uniform this fall?

Catch all that and more in this week's Dirty Birds Podcast.