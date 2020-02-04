Episode 1: Dirty Birds Podcast

The first edition of the weekly "Dirty Birds Podcast" takes a deep dive into Falcons tie-ins from Super Bowl LIV. Brady and Chris start by discussing all things Kyle Shanahan -- was he too conservative early in the game, keeping the window of opportunity open long enough for Patrick Mahomes? How similar is Sunday's game to the infamous 28-3 Falcons debacle in 2016?

Next, the guys take a look at what Kansas City and San Francisco have that Atlanta does not. Clearly, the 7-9 Falcons have some work ahead of them in order to end up back in the Super Bowl for the 2020 season. Where exactly do the Falcons need to catch up?

To end, Chris talks about the importance of signing Austin Hooper this offseason while Brady claims an aggressive draft strategy would signify the Falcons front office truly understands the brokenness of their roster.