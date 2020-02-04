FalconReport
Episode 1: Dirty Birds Podcast

Chris Vinel

The first edition of the weekly "Dirty Birds Podcast" takes a deep dive into Falcons tie-ins from Super Bowl LIV. Brady and Chris start by discussing all things Kyle Shanahan -- was he too conservative early in the game, keeping the window of opportunity open long enough for Patrick Mahomes? How similar is Sunday's game to the infamous 28-3 Falcons debacle in 2016?

Next, the guys take a look at what Kansas City and San Francisco have that Atlanta does not. Clearly, the 7-9 Falcons have some work ahead of them in order to end up back in the Super Bowl for the 2020 season. Where exactly do the Falcons need to catch up?

To end, Chris talks about the importance of signing Austin Hooper this offseason while Brady claims an aggressive draft strategy would signify the Falcons front office truly understands the brokenness of their roster.

Kyle Shanahan blew it again

After a week of addressing nightmares of blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, the former Falcon offensive coordinator's 2019-2020 ended the same way.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy

Falcons announce they will not re-sign Vic Beasley

Atlanta Falcons won't pursue a new contract with defensive end Vic Beasley

Jeremy Johnson

by

Charles733

Arthur Blank says the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV

Terence Moore spoke with the only owner earlier this week at the NFL commissioners meeting. That person was Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons. He said that the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV.

Terence Moore

Top 5 Playoff Moments in Atlanta Falcons History

A look at the top five playoff moments in Atlanta Falcons history.

Dave Holcomb

Three pending free agents playing in Super Bowl LIV the Falcons could target

A look at some of the guys in the big game that could be targeted by Atlanta.

Brady Pfister

Arthur Blank hints where Falcons may lean in 2020 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons owner spoke about the holes on the team in regards to the 2020 NFL Draft

Zach Hood

Terence's Take Super Bowl LIV: outside Hard Rock Stadium

Terence Moore is outside the Hard Rock Stadium witnessing all the pre Super Bowl 54 festivities.

Terence Moore

Terence's Take Super Bowl LIV

I am on my way over to the Super Bowl 54 where the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the San Francisco 49ers

Terence Moore

5 Worst Falcons Draft Picks of All-Time

With the NFL Draft approaching, it's worth taking a look back at the five worst draft picks of the Atlanta Falcons.

Scott Kennedy

by

Footballfan55

WATCH: Anti-Michael Vick petition reaches 1 million signatures

Dave Holcomb

by

Bjtrbjtr