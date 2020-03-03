The Falcon Report
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 5: Hit the road? Austin Hooper is probably gone

Brady Pfister

Welcome to Episode Five of the Dirty Birds Podcast. On this episode we will discuss the NFL Combine, the Falcons' free agency/cap space situation as well as who the team might be interested in the taking in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Last week, the Falcons announced they will allow Austin Hooper and others to hit the free agent market without a new contract. Hooper took to his Instagram comments and made some interesting comments on the situation. Will he return to Atlanta for next season? If not, what does that mean for the franchise?

After Brady and Chris attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend, they discuss who made the biggest impression on them and who may help the Falcons the most as they re-tool the roster going into the 2020 season. 

And is Chase Young, who didn't compete in combine drills, really the best prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, or is it one of the highly touted quarterbacks like Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah tabs Falcons with South Carolina defensive tackle at No. 16

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah tabs Falcons with SEC defensive tackle at No. 16

Zach Hood

Chuck Smith finds life beyond football through family and mentoring the sport's youth

Jeremy Johnson

Saving The Falcons: Will they improve or implode?

So what must the Atlanta Falcons do this season to save themselves from owner Arthur Blank feeling compelled to blow up the franchise?

Terence Moore

Kindle Vildor won’t wear Michael Vick’s number, but his dream is within reach

Kindle Vildor, an Atlanta native and former Georgia Southern Eagle, won't let coming from a small-school football program stop him. He wants to make his mark on the NFL.

Chris Vinel

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Running backs

There's always a hidden gem when it comes to running backs in the draft. Who will it be this year?

Malik Brown

Falcons select Edge rusher in latest CBS Sports Mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons add Iowa edge rusher A.J Epenesa in the latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

Christian Crittenden

Terrell Lewis smiles at perfect fit with Falcons

When asked if he has met with the Atlanta Falcons, Terrell Lewis said yes while laughing. He chuckled again after saying he'd be a perfect fit in Atlanta. Lewis compares to former Falcon Vic Beasley.

Chris Vinel

Antoine Winfield Jr. pushes past Pro Bowl father’s legacy

The Atlanta Falcons have needs all over their defense. Should they fill one (or multiple) with the versatile son of a former NFL Pro Bowler?

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: LSU's Kristian Fulton lived in Atlanta during Katrina evacuation, would welcome return as a Falcon

Kristian Fulton comments on where LSU stands with the all-time greatest teams of college football and opens up on his brief stint in Atlanta during Hurricane Katrina evacuation.

Brady Pfister

Report: Falcons not planning to meet with former UGA RB D'Andre Swift at NFL combine

When will the Atlanta Falcons draft another Georgia player?

Dave Holcomb