Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 5: Hit the road? Austin Hooper is probably gone

Welcome to Episode Five of the Dirty Birds Podcast. On this episode we will discuss the NFL Combine, the Falcons' free agency/cap space situation as well as who the team might be interested in the taking in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last week, the Falcons announced they will allow Austin Hooper and others to hit the free agent market without a new contract. Hooper took to his Instagram comments and made some interesting comments on the situation. Will he return to Atlanta for next season? If not, what does that mean for the franchise?

After Brady and Chris attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend, they discuss who made the biggest impression on them and who may help the Falcons the most as they re-tool the roster going into the 2020 season.

And is Chase Young, who didn't compete in combine drills, really the best prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, or is it one of the highly touted quarterbacks like Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa?