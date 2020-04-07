Falcon Report
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 9: a virtual draft, Grady Jarrett and Wrestlemania

Chris Vinel

Retired New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski made sporting headlines last weekend, but they had nothing to do with the National Football League.

Instead, Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship at WWE's Wrestlemania 36. 

Some sports fans love the WWE. Others don't even know what it is.

Regardless, most people are now turning their attention toward the NFL Draft. That includes Brady and Chris.

They take a look at the annual extravaganza's new virtual form, which was initially reported on by Terence Moore of The Falcon Report and Forbes.com. Roger Goodell and the prospects will follow social distancing rules and stay in their homes. More than 60 prospects will receive "draft kits" and appear via remote video feeds.

The draft will certainly be different this year, but will any future good come out of it? Brady thinks so. Chris says it is simply positive the event is happening as scheduled.

Continuing their weekly positional series, Brady and Chris debate where Grady Jarrett ranks among NFL defensive tackles. They agree he sits above most of his peers, and Chris explains why Jarrett could improve his ranking next season.

As with every team, the Falcons have their share of past draft busts. Brady and Chris discussed some of those and give their biggest draft failure on offense and defense. Oh, and think about Brett Favre. He wasn't a bust, but he holds a few ties to the topic.

Lastly, Brady and Chris open their mailbag and pull out an absolute doozy: Which current Falcon would they choose as their respective Wrestlemania tag-team partners?

You can find all that and more on this week's Dirty Birds Podcast! Be sure to follow The Falcon Report and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite audio streaming services.

