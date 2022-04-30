Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2022: 10 Riveting Day 3 Offensive Players For Falcons

Here's a list of the best offensive players still available in the 2022 NFL Draft for Day 3.

Friday night, the Atlanta Falcons added to their offense, drafting USC wide receiver Drake London with the 8th overall pick.

Last night, with the 38th overall selection, Atlanta selected Arnold Ebiketie, a 6-3, 256-pound edge rusher out of Penn State. 

Atlanta made another selection, 20 picks later, 58th overall, and selected Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen.

To cap off round two, Atlanta selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall selection.

There's still an opportunity for the Falcons to add more offensive firepower in the draft. Perhaps that will be the plan after two selections on defense yesterday? Maybe Atlanta adds some running back depth? 

Here is a list of the top offensive players that are remaining:

Drake 1

Drake London

Arnold Ebiketie

Arnold Ebiketie

Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley

1. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Spiller is an exciting running back prospect who has had consistent production playing in a very competitive SEC. He offers outstanding size and runs with excellent power. Spiller displays very good vision as a runner and is patient in attacking the hole, giving blocks time to manifest, and he flashes a good burst through the hole. He is a dependable pass-blocker too. 

2. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Pierce is an outstanding between-the-tackles runner but has the acceleration and lateral quickness to work off-tackle. While he wasn’t overly productive in the passing game for Florida, he was consistent catching the football out of the backfield. Good ball security too, as he rarely fumbles.

3. Zamir White, RB, Georgia

White is known for his physical downhill and explosive style of play. Between the tackles, he will push piles and drag defenders for extra yards. He has the size, toughness ad strength to develop into an effective pass-blocker. The only real concern is that he may have lost some of his explosion and athleticism after suffering two ACL tears.

4. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Austin is a threat to go the distance after any catch thrown his way, as well as a ball carrier and a punt returner. Austin is a small target with shorter arms, which hinders his ability to win 50-50 balls downfield, however, he's really good at creating separation.

5. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Bellinger is a big target and natural hands catcher. He has good contact balance and runs hard after the catch. He wasn't much of a big-play threat at the college level, but he was still serviceable. At the next level, he would be best served in an offense that runs sets with multiple TEs. Perhaps a two tight end set of Thomas and Kyle Pitts?

6. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Likely was by far the best offensive threat at Coastal Carolina. The two-time All-Sun-Belt first-teamer has a smooth and instinctive open-field runner after the catch. His size makes him a matchup problem for defensive backs, and his speed makes him a matchup problem for linebackers.

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank

arthur-smith-podium-9-15-21

Arthur Smith

terry-fontenot

Terry Fontenot

7. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Kolar can be impactful as a traditional TE and detached in the slot. He’s a solid blocker that needs to improve his leveraging and weight distribution. Kolar has a pair of the best and most reliable hands in college football. His natural ball skills make him a productive red-zone threat.

8. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Chandler's college productivity was terrific. He compiled more than 6,000 rushing yards and 92 rushing touchdowns. Chandler is explosive, displaying a good burst through the defense into the open field. He's a hands catcher with good upside as a receiver too. He also does a good job protecting the football. Throughout his career, his fumbles were few and far between.

9. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Ford has quick feet and is smooth in changing directions. He ran well at the combine and shifts into another gear when he hits daylight. He's not an advanced route runner and can be a bit of a body catcher, but he has been a reliable check down. There are no durability concerns, as he has been without major injury during his college career and proved he can be a workhorse in 2021.

10. Cade Otten, TE, Washington

Otten is a big target at 6-5, 247. He demonstrates good hands, catching the ball away from his frame. He displays good blocking skills, particularly in the run game, but he can hold his own as a pass blocker too. He is a threat when the ball is in the air due to his ability to come down with the ball in contested-catch situations.

