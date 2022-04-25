NFL Draft: Could Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders Improve Falcons' Pass Rush?

The Falcons brought in Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders for a top 30 visit and could draft him on Day 2.

Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders is a three-year starter who thrived under Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell.

Even though he is likely a mid-round selection, he can still add value to a football team.

The talent is there, and he certainly has the speed that the Atlanta Falcons are seeking to add on defense this offseason.

The Falcons hosted Sanders for a Top 30 visit earlier this month, and there is potential for Atlanta to use one of their two third-round picks on Sanders in the draft this weekend.

Over the last three years, Sanders put up 13.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss. As a senior, he logged 45 QB hurries which led to an AAC First Team selection.

Pass Game

After playing in both a two-point stance and three-point stance (out of 5,6, and 9 tech) for the Bearcats defense, Sanders has a good first step off the line of scrimmage and comes with a pass rush plan.

He sets blockers up with a euro step to the inside and then will just speed rush around him the next snap. He has a whole bag of pass rush tricks, including constantly anticipating snap counts. When he anticipates the snap right, he has the burst to get on top of lineman quickly and put them in disadvantageous situations.

He has the speed and quickness to beat the tackle around the corner, even if he does not display great hip bend. He can get underneath lineman, using a rip and dip technique. He can also convert speed to power. He does a good job using his long arms to keep blockers away from his frame.

His strong lower half allows him to bull rush blockers. He has active hands and will constantly fight blockers, but sometimes he needs to win those matchups more quickly.

Sanders would do well to improve pass rush depth. He displays good play strength, especially for a guy with his frame. He has the burst and short-area quickness to be an effective blitzer when it comes to stunts and twists. He can be inconsistent with his pad level, as he plays too high at times.

Something NFL coaches will work on is getting him to play with more control, as he can get reckless or loses his footing. There were not a lot of reps of him in coverage but when he was covering, he was able to drop back into a zone and look fluid and comfortable in space. He also gets his hands up in the passing game when he cannot reach the quarterback.

Run Game

Sanders can play the run game against power run teams but he might do some of his best work against zone run teams.

He can use his lateral agility to work his way down the LOS. He can be combo blocked but otherwise, for his size, he demonstrates good play strength to hold his ground and anchor. He will set the edge funneling runs to the inside.

He's not a dominant-run defender by any means but he is adequate in this area.

Bottom Line

With multiple All-AAC honors and 48 games played under his belt, Sanders was a major player in the Bearcat's unprecedented run to the College Football Playoff.

His long, lean frame, which comes with some deceptive strength, will be ideal for teams looking for a wide 9 DE or a 3-4 OLB.

There were concerns about his frame when he showed up at the Combine at 228 lbs. He later told media people that he had gotten sick and lost a bunch of weight while in Indy. His toughness and character displayed themselves in Indy as he still proceeded to do the athletic testing under less-than-ideal conditions. Cincinnati's pro day was March 24 and Sanders weighed in at 247 lbs and participated in positional drills.

The Jacksonville, Florida native has some similarities to former Bearcat and NFL veteran Connor Barwin. He should be off the board sometime between Day 2 and 3.