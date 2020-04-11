Falcon Report
Jonathan Taylor could be the answer the to Falcons future at RB

Christian Crittenden

Jonathan Taylor was one of the best running backs in college football over the past three years. The former Badger dominated the big ten en route to winning back to back Doak Walker award trophies.

Taylor was a force to be reckoned with while at Wisconsin, during his three years there he carried the ball 926 times for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns.

The Falcons signed Todd Gurley to a one year deal in free agency, but that shouldn't stop them from taking a look at Taylor in the draft. 

If there is a question about Taylor it would be his durability. He was extremely productive at Wisconsin but he ran the ball a lot which could bring up questions about his durability.

Taylor hadn’t been featured much in the passing game in his first two seasons at Wisconsin catching a total of 16 catches in his first two years. He saw a considerable increase last year catching 26 passes for 252 yards ad five touchdowns. It is something that he will need to continue to approve upon if he wants to have an extended role in the league.

“Just to be able to catch the ball consistently because, as I said, I had a lot of opportunities this year more than last year,” Taylor said, “I had about 25 catches this year, which is a big jump from last year and just be able to continue to show that throughout the combine process once we hit the fieldwork and show that I’m an every-down back.”

In Todd McShay’s post-free agency mock draft he has the Falcons taking Taylor with the No. 47 pick in the draft.

"What does Gurley have left in those knees? If he returns to dominant form, the Falcons suddenly have a dynamic duo in the backfield. If not, Taylor can carry the load as he did at Wisconsin -- as long as he gets his fumbling issues under control. Either way, it's a win-win for Atlanta.

S.I MMQB released a five-round mock draft where they had Taylor going in the second round at No. 37 to the LA Chargers.

Pro-football focus has Taylor going No. 44 to the Colts in the second round in their latest mock draft.

Taylor will be gone in the second round, he may be available for the Falcons there at No. 47 but it could be a stretch. If they want him and see him as a fit they will need to take him with the second-round pick because he will be gone soon after.

The former Badger ran a 4.39 at the combine while putting up 17 reps on the bench press and having a vertical jump of 36.

He would fit with the Falcons and help take a lot of the load off of Gurley to keep him fresh for late in games and late in the season. Taylor will need to continue to evolve as a pass-catcher but he has proven himself as a runner. Even if he can't surpass what he did at Wisconsin he would still be a serviceable back for the Falcons as a wise pick at No. 47 as insurance for Gurley.

“I think it’s my consistency,” Taylor said. “ I mean, if you look at the next level, what separates the great backs from the elite backs is them playing on an elite level day in and day out every Sunday. I think that’s one of the biggest things that separates me is my ability to be consistent year in and year out.”

