Wyoming LB Chad Muma Gaining Day 2 Interest; Falcons Landing Spot?

The Falcons held a virtual meeting with Wyoming's Chad Muma and could draft him on Day 2.

The Atlanta Falcons run defense was below average on several occasions last season.

In fact, Atlanta gave up 2,242 yards on the ground, ranking them towards the bottom of the league at No. 27. Linebacker is clearly a position of need for Atlanta. So could Chad Muma be on the Falcons' radar?

Pass Game

Muma was on the field consistently in Wyoming's heavy nickel defense. A former safety in high school, Muma displays comfort in space and coverage.

He has the ability to drop back into zones and read the QB's eyes. He has fluid hips and good lateral agility. Muma is able to flip his hips and run with a tight end or a running back in man coverage. As a matter of fact, he was able to come down with three picks in his senior season, displaying soft hands. He also has the ability to make tackles in space consistently.

Run Game

Muma is a rangy, see the ball, get the ball type of linebacker.

He has good speed to go sideline to sideline, where he is able to work through trash taking down runners. He displays very good closing speed and has good short-area quickness. Muma also plays with good gap discipline. This shows up a lot when he takes away potential backside cuts for the running back, flushing runs inside for teammates to clean up.

When backside pursuit opportunities pop up, Muma is able to use his good speed, acceleration, and change of direction ability to run down plays for minimum gains. Muma has the wiggle and quickness to evade potential blocks but needs to do a better job applying punch power when blockers come to him. He is good at getting off blocks but could be even better with some refinement.

Something that bodes well for him is that he can win the one-on-one matchup with a running back in the hole, sinking his hips and exploding through the ball carrier. Muma takes good angles but needs to play more in control.

At times he gets out of control and over pursues on plays. He has too much ability to be doing that, but that’s something that can be cleaned up with coaching and practice reps at the next level. He can play both inside and outside linebacker.

Bottom Line

A three-star recruit at safety in the state of Colorado, Muma took his talents north to Wyoming. The Cowboys were not disappointed in what they got.

Muma was not only one of the best linebackers in the Mountain West Conference but one of the best in the nation. He has the traits NFL teams are looking for at the next level, especially in this day and age.

Muma compares favorably to former teammate and current Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who was taken in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wilson actually tipped off scouts when he was in the pre-draft process, gushing about Muma when asked who could be next in the pipeline at Wyoming. Scouts and talent evaluators have certainly noticed. Muma should go sometime on Day 2 and be part of a team’s defensive core for years to come.